NUMSA negotiations with Putco prevents retrenchments

Guest: Frederick Mabasa NUMSA national Organizer
Franco Pisapia, Managing Director, Putco
Guest: Dr Thabi Leoka | Non-Executive Director and Chairperson of the Stability and Sustainability Committee at SA ExpressLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Samke Mhlongo | Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth PartnersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Babalo Ndenze/ EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Penny Moore, Acting Head of HIV Virology Section at the National Institute for communicable diseasesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wayne Duvenage | CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jabavu Heshu, Group Executive for Corporate Affairs at MultichoiceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nthakoana NgataneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Radzuma Vhahangwele, Listener with Capitec issueLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST