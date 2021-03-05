Driving school instructors cause chaos on the M1

Guest: Wayne Minaar
John Perlman speaks to Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industries about his sentiments that business still needs support to recover from the impact of the pandemic in order to maintain jobsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: David de Lima, 24/7 Security Managing DirectorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gerrie Nel | Head of Afriforum's private prosecuting unit at AfriForumLISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter from Katlehong tells John Perlman that ill equipped fire engines led to him watching a business he has been running since 2009 burn to the ground.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Katy Rose, social media and digital content specialist for Eat Out.co.zaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Michael SunLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Richard Spoor - South African activist and human rights attorneyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: James-Brent StyanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST