George Floyd killing: Minneapolis on edge again as historic trial set to begin

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Peter Matlare was a gentleman, a strong businessman - Dan Moyane Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane shares his fondest moment of working with Matlare at Primedia. 8 March 2021 5:24 PM
Asking DStv to collect proposed SABC levy is reasonable - William Bird Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says the public broadcaster needs to be sustained and government doesn't have money. 8 March 2021 4:56 PM
Mbalula hits back in Twitter spat with Lungisa, Niehaus Fikile Mbalula’s statement against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has solicited insults from former Nelson Mandela Bay counci... 8 March 2021 2:32 PM
Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan  McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom. 8 March 2021 7:46 PM
National officials have met former president Jacob Zuma - ANC The African National Congress says in a statement that its national officials had very constructive discussions with the former pr... 8 March 2021 5:53 PM
Will the long-awaited meeting between Zuma, ANC Top 6 happen virtually today? Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says Zuma was a no show at Luthuli House, but the meeting might be over virtual platforms. 8 March 2021 12:56 PM
'No rules rules' - Netflix's meteoric rise 'What Netflix does is spectacular and counterintuitive,' says business book reviewer on The Money Show Ian Mann. 8 March 2021 9:08 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 8 March 2021 12:40 PM
Does Sunshine Food Co. serve the greatest veggie burger in South Africa? Owner Elisha Madzivadondo explains why his burgers are considered the best not only in Cape Town but in South Africa. 7 March 2021 8:27 AM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
TikToker explaining why she wont teach her daughters about virginity goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 March 2021 8:31 AM
The much anticipated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 March 2021 8:30 AM
I've failed, learned and grown from being desperate for solutions - Dineo Ranaka Businesswoman, presenter and entertainer is unmoved by external turbulence ... she is the Floyd Mayweather of her spirituality. 6 March 2021 9:47 AM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa “Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan. 2 March 2021 9:15 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
The John Perlman Show
George Floyd killing: Minneapolis on edge again as historic trial set to begin

George Floyd killing: Minneapolis on edge again as historic trial set to begin

8 March 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: simon marks 


Tertiary registration period extended by two weeks

8 March 2021 5:58 PM

Guest: Gwebs Qonde 

International Women’s Day: let's mobilise to empower women as agents of change

8 March 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Irene Charnley,  Founder and Deputy Chairman of Smile Telecoms 

Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview: why British media coverage could backfire

8 March 2021 4:57 PM

Guest: Prof Steven Barnett  Professor of Communications  Westminster School of Media and Communication 

City responds to Fire Engine shortage matter

8 March 2021 4:38 PM

Guest: Mlimandlela Ndamase 

International Women's Day: Women dealing with mental health issues as a result of the pandemic

8 March 2021 4:00 PM

Guest: Andrea Rademeyer 

Tribute to CEO Peter Matlare

8 March 2021 3:56 PM

Guest: Dan Moyane | Veteran broadcaster

Blade Nzimande briefing on the funding decisions for 2021 new prospective students in the post school education and training sector

8 March 2021 3:53 PM

Thando Khubeka | EWN Reporter  

A year since Covid-19 hit our shores: A look at the impact on business

5 March 2021 5:37 PM

John Perlman speaks to Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industries about his sentiments that business still needs support to recover from the impact of the pandemic in order to maintain jobs 

Private Fire fighting service offered by 24/7 security

5 March 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: David de Lima, 24/7 Security Managing Director 

National officials have met former president Jacob Zuma - ANC

Politics

University registration for first-time students extended by two weeks - Nzimande

Local

Students on waiting list will receive communication by Wednesday - UJ

Local

Brazil judge clears ex-leader Lula to run again in 2022

9 March 2021 4:20 AM

Neanderthals disappeared from Europe earlier than thought, says study

9 March 2021 4:13 AM

Fans likely to be barred from Olympic torch relay start: report

9 March 2021 4:06 AM

