EWN: One person killed in clashes between Wits students and cops

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Conservation, the coronavirus and how we must re-set our relationship with nature.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Adam Cruise - Investigative Environmental Journalist, Travel Writer, Academic and Author
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "Liftoff: The secret keys to launching your goals" as we define" What is a goal?"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about" Almost 7 out of 10 senior executives are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions - RMB/BER Business Confidence Index. 10 March 2021 8:11 PM
Is it justifiable for IPPS to pay surcharge fees? PowerX CEO Thembani Bukula says if independent producers are going to use their network then they are entitled to charge a fee. 10 March 2021 5:32 PM
View all Local
'As long as opposition focuses only on ANC faults, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture. 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4 The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 9 March 2021 6:36 PM
Mbalula apologises to Dlamini-Zuma, dares Mkhwebane for calling her 'hired gun' Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says he will keep Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's name 'out of political battles and commentary'. 9 March 2021 5:44 PM
View all Politics
MTN suspends final dividend but announces R29b investment in new growth strategy Despite huge growth during the pandemic, the MTN Group is not paying a dividend. CEO Ralph Mupita explains why on The Money Show. 10 March 2021 6:51 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown. 9 March 2021 8:14 PM
View all Business
Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 8 March 2021 12:40 PM
Does Sunshine Food Co. serve the greatest veggie burger in South Africa? Owner Elisha Madzivadondo explains why his burgers are considered the best not only in Cape Town but in South Africa. 7 March 2021 8:27 AM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
View all Sport
Treasury orders National Arts Council to disperse more than R250-million Council member Tshepo Mashiane gives details of how much has been paid so far and how much they still need to pay. 10 March 2021 5:22 PM
[WATCH] 'I wish I was dead,' -Grandma's shocking birthday wish goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 March 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Piers Morgan reflects on his storming off Good Morning Britain for good Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 March 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'As long as opposition focuses only on ANC faults, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture. 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
EWN: One person killed in clashes between Wits students and cops

EWN: One person killed in clashes between Wits students and cops

10 March 2021 3:39 PM

Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

IPID to probe killing of man near student protest

10 March 2021 5:36 PM

Guest: Ndileka Cola, Director for Communication and Marketing at IPID

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public Order Policing

10 March 2021 5:26 PM

Guest: David Bruce,  independent researcher specialising in policing and public security 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[Feature] Financial Wellness : Reasons why an endowment is not for you

10 March 2021 5:02 PM

Guest: Paul Roelofse | Certified Financial planner 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Municipalities want IPPS to pay surcharge

10 March 2021 4:25 PM

Guest: Thembani Bukula, CEO of PowerX 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NAC responds to artists frustrations over funding

10 March 2021 4:01 PM

Guest: Tshepo Mashiane, NAC Council member 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New data shows South African banks reflected a combined R20 billion less in overdraft and credit card debt than at the same point in 2020

10 March 2021 3:31 PM

Guest: Philipp De Wet 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Molefe testifies on the acquisition of locomotives

10 March 2021 3:21 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom board to investigate allegations against the CEO

9 March 2021 5:36 PM

Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha | National Spokesperson at Eskom 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ICASA heading to court over spectrum action

9 March 2021 5:18 PM

Guest: Paseka Maleka 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Wits Protest: 'Police wanted to kill us and have succeeded as a man has died'

Local

Eskom to implement load shedding from Wednesday 5pm to Friday 11pm

Local

Mapisa-Nqakula: The devil is in SANDF sexual assault penalties for perpetrators

Local

EWN Highlights

UN Security Council 'strongly condemns' Myanmar military's violence

10 March 2021 8:33 PM

Royal family contests Harry and Meghan's racism claims

10 March 2021 8:07 PM

Molefe denies knowing why Gama was paid R17m in legal costs despite losing case

10 March 2021 7:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA