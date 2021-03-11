UWC clears all students for registration

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran. 11 March 2021 7:23 PM
Why is government procurement of local products low? DTIC industrial procurement chief director Tebogo Makube says they're on a mission to have political principals buying local. 11 March 2021 5:55 PM
Uber and Bolt strike suspended Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo gives an update on the meeting government had with e-hailing drivers. 11 March 2021 5:45 PM
View all Local
Wits Protests: 'University fee crisis is national problem not Wits problem' Vice-chancellor professor Zeblon Vilakazi reflects to recent protests at the university over registrations. 11 March 2021 7:50 AM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4 The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 9 March 2021 6:36 PM
View all Politics
Standard Bank declares dividend despite fall in headline earnings Standard Bank has been hammered by Covid-19, but CEO Sim Tshabalala is positive about signs of SA economic recovery in 2021. 11 March 2021 6:40 PM
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about" Almost 7 out of 10 senior executives are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions - RMB/BER Business Confidence Index. 10 March 2021 8:11 PM
View all Business
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown. 9 March 2021 8:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Moment when police shoot innocent man during Wits protest Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 March 2021 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Husband builds video store in his basement during lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 March 2021 8:27 AM
Treasury orders National Arts Council to disperse more than R250-million Council member Tshepo Mashiane gives details of how much has been paid so far and how much they still need to pay. 10 March 2021 5:22 PM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
UWC clears all students for registration

UWC clears all students for registration

11 March 2021 4:21 PM

Guest: Gasant Abarder 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Higher Education Update on Funding

11 March 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Thandi Lewin 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why is local procurement is low

11 March 2021 5:31 PM

Guest: Dr Tebogo Makube, DTIC industrial procurement chief director 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[FEATURE] #PromisesPromises- Rustenburg Rapid bus system

11 March 2021 5:16 PM

Guest: Obed Moleele,  Acting - Director Roads and Transport in Rusternburg 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gazette confirms that domestic workers are now covered under the act for illness or injury contracted at work

11 March 2021 4:33 PM

Guest: Vuyo Mafata | Chief Financial Officer at Unemployment Insurance Fund 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Transport MEC meets with e-hailing drivers

11 March 2021 4:25 PM

Guest: Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: NSFAS to release funds for first time year students

11 March 2021 3:47 PM

Babalo Ndenze/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Insufficient evidence to prosecute protesting Wits students

11 March 2021 3:31 PM

Guest: Phinid Mjonondwane/ NPA Spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Wits University student debt is a global "crisis"

11 March 2021 3:23 PM

Thando Khubeka/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IPID to probe killing of man near student protest

10 March 2021 5:36 PM

Guest: Ndileka Cola, Director for Communication and Marketing at IPID

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Former employee can sue her ex-boss for being attacked at work - SCA

Local

Nzimande: NSFAS will be able to release funds and registrations can continue

Local

'It's a sad situation': Cele says after Mthokozisi Ntumba's killing

Local

EWN Highlights

South Africans must stand against police brutality - Wits lecturer

11 March 2021 7:23 PM

Don't politicise and racialise corruption at Eskom - Mabuza

11 March 2021 6:56 PM

Gama says he didn't know Gigaba was involved with his reinstatement

11 March 2021 6:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA