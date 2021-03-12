Police Union speaks on challenges of public order policing

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
Cross subsidizing Covid Vaccines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Willy
Today at 10:35
What is code siwtching
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kelly Fisher - Host of the Black Girl's Guide Podcast
Today at 10:45
The Hybrid Office Work Model
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Robin Fisher - Senior VP for the Mediterranean, Middle East & Africa at Salesforce
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips Blockchain for Social Good.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:05
Relationships Focus: Sexual Compatibility
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Mpume Zenda OB Gynae Sexologist
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa - Urologist, Head of Department at George Mukhari Hospital
Today at 11:32
Fish Hoek swimmers for Shark Spotters
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Waries - CEO at Sharkspotters
Today at 11:45
Global Recycling Day - Let's talk garbage
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Choles, Spokesperson for PAMSA and RecyclePaperZA, the paper recycling association
Today at 12:10
Lynne Brown at Zondo
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
Reax to Mantashe's proposed energy developments
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alex Lenferna, Secretary, Climate Justice Coalition
Today at 12:27
SAHPRA plays a pivotal role in reviewing Covid-19 vaccine quality
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
Today at 12:37
Equal education on pit latrine
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Athenkosi Sopitshi - Head at Equal Education Eastern Cape
Today at 12:40
President Magufuli dies. Who takes over now? What about conservation projects? What about the pandemic?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ado Shaibu - Secretary General at Alliance For Change And Transparency (ACT Wazalendo)
Today at 12:45
Artscape theatre building 50th Celebration Concert - 20 March 2021
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marlene le Roux
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File I- thaca Fine Honeware
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ilze Swart - owner at Ithaca Fine Homeware
Latest Local
Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA CEO Dr Morena Makhoana gives more insight on the announced and the partnership. 19 March 2021 8:22 AM
SA's COVID-19 death toll pushes to 51,724 as 90 more people succumb to virus The Health Department says 1,464 infections bringing the known caseload to 1, 533, 961. 19 March 2021 6:20 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
View all Local
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
MPs vote in favour of inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office The National Assembly had been asked to decide if it would adopt the report of the independent panel which found that Mkhwebane ha... 16 March 2021 6:10 PM
Lack of accountability, oversight by politicians in GP municipalities - report A report into Gauteng municipalities has found that there is a lack of accountability and oversight by politicians, which must be... 16 March 2021 2:41 PM
View all Politics
Why the US Fed's interest rate decision matters to South Africa The US Federal Reserve is letting inflation run without increasing interest rates - comment from economist Goolam Ballim. 18 March 2021 7:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
[WATCH] Dad searching for child's teddy bear in car kills bystander Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 March 2021 8:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] What happens when a mother stops doing housework and goes on strike? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 March 2021 8:10 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
[WATCH] Crocodile attacking cheetah while it drinks water goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2021 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Police Union speaks on challenges of public order policing

Police Union speaks on challenges of public order policing

12 March 2021 5:24 PM

Guest: Peter Ntsime, Deputy General Secretary of SAPU 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Users need to be energy efficient to reduce the risk of loadshedding.

18 March 2021 5:32 PM

Guest: Barry Bredenkamp General Manager Energy Efficiency & Corporate Communications at the    South African National Energy Development Institute 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Experts at odds on whether the AstraZeneca vaccine should be used in South Africa

18 March 2021 5:29 PM

Guest: Professor Shabir Madhi, Executive Director of the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research and the leader of the Oxford Vaccine trial  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zain Killian bail hearing

18 March 2021 5:20 PM

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#PromisesPromises: More than R60bn in temporary Covid-19 relief paid out so far

18 March 2021 5:02 PM

Guest: Makhosonke Buthelezi - Director: Communication and Marketing at the UIF 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Illicit fuel trading could get garage owners 10 years in jail

18 March 2021 4:30 PM

Guest: Reggie Sibiya, Fuel Retail Associatio,  CEO 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Residents warned about restricted water supply in parts of Johannesburg

18 March 2021 4:21 PM

Guest: Khathu Maumela, Executive Manager bulk water distribution 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[Property Feature] Top SA wildlife estate attracting buyers

18 March 2021 4:04 PM

Guest: Janus van der Merwe 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#R10GoesALongWay Campaign has raised R1Million for student fees

18 March 2021 3:37 PM

Guest: Lasizwe, Social media sensation 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Anoj Singh back at state capture commission

18 March 2021 3:29 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Zulu King Remembered

18 March 2021 3:22 PM

Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA

Local Politics

SA's COVID-19 death toll pushes to 51,724 as 90 more people succumb to virus

Local

Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry

Business Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

WC legislature aims to cut province’s murder rate by 50% over next decade

19 March 2021 9:45 AM

South Africans urged to defend the Constitution against Zuma defiance

19 March 2021 9:20 AM

Samia Suluhu Hassan to be sworn in as Tanzania’s first female president today

19 March 2021 9:10 AM

