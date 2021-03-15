Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:08
Eskom to continue with maintenance despite heightened risk of load-shedding
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Philliph Dukash - Head of Generation at Eskom
Today at 18:12
Absa defers annual dividend, profits drop 51%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Stadio reports 10% growth in student numbers and revenue jumped by 14% to R933 million.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Vorster - CEO at Stadio
Today at 18:49
Yuppiechef to be powered by Mr. Price
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Byron Lotter - Portfolio Manager at Vestact
Today at 19:08
Sun International's income from continuing operations declining by 49% to R6.1 billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 19:19
Zoom Business Book feature ; Billions at play by NJ Ayuk
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
NJ Ayuk - Chairman at African Energy Chamber
Today at 19:33
Zoom Other People’s Money ; Sisa Ntshona, sa tourism ceo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sisa Ntshona - CEO at SA Tourism
Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
EWN: Eskom's operational performance

EWN: Eskom's operational performance

15 March 2021 4:56 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Human Rights Watch calls for SAPS to suspend use of rubber bullets after Mthokozisi Ntumba’s death

15 March 2021 5:31 PM

Guest: Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa Director, Human Rights Watch 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

859 hours of loadshedding in 2020 even though demand was low

15 March 2021 5:21 PM

Guest: Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR Principal Engineer  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Steinhoff should not be paying for the investigation

15 March 2021 5:04 PM

Guest: Themba Godi, President of African People's Convention 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Competition Commission has announced an inquiry into the trade practices of dominant e-commerce companies in SA.

15 March 2021 4:34 PM

Guest: Arthur Goldstuck tech analyst - World Wide Worx | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Close to R13 Billion of students debt out can not be erased so easily

15 March 2021 4:23 PM

Guest: Professor Jonathan Jansen -Professor of education at Stellenbosch  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Calls for stricter rules when transporting people on bakkies in South Africa

15 March 2021 4:05 PM

Guest: Ivan Meyer, Western Cape’s Agriculture MEC 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng govt blows R117m on unnecessary and potentially dangerous Covid-19 fumigation

15 March 2021 3:36 PM

Guest: Mark Heywood, Editor at Daily Maverick 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bushiri Extradition matter back in court

15 March 2021 3:30 PM

Guest: Daniel Mababa, Malawian based journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IPID arrest 4 officers in connection with Mthokosizi Ntumba's death

15 March 2021 3:26 PM

Guest: Ndileka Cola 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

