Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment host annual skills development conference

FM 92.7 and FM 106

Today at 06:10 Top things to do this weekend Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Damien Terblanche - Founder at Lotus Bookstore

Today at 06:25 The Outdoor Report Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Jeff Ayliffe

Today at 06:40 Doctor's Surgery: Deep Vein Thrombosis Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg - General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

Today at 07:10 My Amazing Life: Alwyn Uys Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Alwyn Uys

Today at 07:40 Wellness: Mental health in children Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

David Rosenstein

Today at 08:10 The survival of the arts Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Fahiem Stellenboom - Marketing Manager at Baxter Theatre Centre

Marlene Le Roux - Director: Cultural Development at Artscape

Today at 08:40 Virtual Cape Town Pride 2021 Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Matthew van As - Festival Director at Cape Town Pride

Today at 09:10 Siv Ngesi on breaking barriers Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Siv Ngesi

