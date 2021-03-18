R10GoesALongWay Campaign has raised R1Million for student fees

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
The top in demand jobs in South Africa
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Ari Katz - CEO at Boston City Campus & Business College
Today at 13:40
Food - New collaboration between Liam Tomlin and The Kitchen Collective
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:05
Combating substance use disorders in South African schools
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Fixed term contracts with Michael Bagraim
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 14:40
Dinners to Die For Murder Mysteries
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:50
Music with Lee Cole
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:10
Tshwane Ambulance services resume
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:10
Dirco's botched multimillion-rand New York project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:16
EWN: Lynne Brown returns to State Capture commission
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:20
Wits SRC raises money for registration
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:20
Replay - Why is the Suzuki doing so well in SA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
A futures approach to a 4 day work week in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Sportspeople not immune to mental health effects of Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
Global shortage in computer chips 'reaches crisis point'
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:40
World Water Day
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:10
Government and MAC too quiet about the vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:16
Beware of forcing employees to return to the office post covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
Zoom Business Book feature FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land by Tony Leon
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:19
Zoom Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
Zoom Other People’s Money - Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor News24. Author: "Balance of Power: Ramaphosa & the Future of South Africa".
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
