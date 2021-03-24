EWN: Bain SA partner continues state capture inquiry testimony

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:10
Human Rights Commission releases report revealing shortcomings identified in the City of Joburg’s Upgrading of Informal Settlements Programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Buang Jones , Gauteng provincial manager of the SA Human Rights Commission
Today at 17:20
NFTs, explained: what they are and why should we care?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:20
Abuses in police management
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Johan Burger- Senior Research at the Institute of Security Studies
Today at 17:45
An update in South Africa’s Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Killian Hagemann - co-founder of G7 Renewable Energies and director of Oya
Today at 17:53
[Feature] Financial Wellness : Unclaimed Benefits
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 18:13
SARB's interest rates decision preview
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
SA's blueberry export growth soars
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justin Mudge - Chairperson at Berries ZA
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - how we still fall for old scam
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja : Spotlight on Consumer Protection Act
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Christel House International
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Russell - chair at Christel House Sa School
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
TB more prevalent than previously reported - Report TB programme lead at health non-governmental organisation Right to Care Dr Lucy Connell talks about the results from a survey. 24 March 2021 3:14 PM
Shining a spotlight on police brutality during lockdown SAPS spokesperson Vish Naidoo says they would have preferred to see a better approach with fewer allegations of infringements. 24 March 2021 2:31 PM
SANDF's use of force contributed to Collins Khosa death - Brother-in-law Brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango relays how the family is coping since the Khosa's death last year. 24 March 2021 1:13 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa to appear before the State Capture Inquiry in April - Presidency The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the commission on April 22, 23, 28 and 29, 2021. 24 March 2021 12:13 PM
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas. 23 March 2021 6:59 PM
We need government political will to fast-track basic income grant - Black Sash National advocacy manager Hoodah Abrahams-Fayke says her organisation is calling on the government to implement the grant. 23 March 2021 12:56 PM
View all Politics
[BREAKING NEWS] Pick n Pay enters Nigeria with first store in Lagos The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, Chief Executive at business consultancy Africa At Work. 24 March 2021 10:36 AM
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place. 23 March 2021 8:43 PM
Loyal customer over many years? You may be paying higher fees than new clients New customers will be lured with highly competitive monthly fees. Do your checks, especially with insurance, urges Wendy Knowler.... 23 March 2021 8:00 PM
View all Business
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man caught on camera stealing a pot plant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 March 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Fisherman casts his rod to save kid stuck on ice goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 March 2021 8:24 AM
Sivuyile 'Siv’ Ngesi has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 23 March 2021 1:05 PM
View all Entertainment
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all Africa
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
EWN: Bain SA partner continues state capture inquiry testimony

EWN: Bain SA partner continues state capture inquiry testimony

24 March 2021 3:28 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

USA & Covid -19

24 March 2021 4:59 PM

Guest: Dr John Blandford, principal deputy director of the US Centers for Disease Control 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Treating the first Covid-19 patient in Gauteng

24 March 2021 4:34 PM

Guest: Dr Erica Shaddock

          Nthabiseng Mudzhidzhidzhi the Professional nurse 

         Alleta Thusi/ Cleaner at Charlotte Maxeke hospital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Megan among the first 50 confirmed coronavirus cases in SA

24 March 2021 4:22 PM

Guest: Megan Smith from the @livingcoronapositive 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Johannesburg to rename William Nicol Drive

24 March 2021 4:14 PM

 

John spoke to Nthatisi Modingoane about the process behind the possible  name change. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World TB Day

24 March 2021 3:40 PM

Guest: Jennifer Furin | DR-TB medical officer with the Khayelitsha Project in South Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coronavirus command council advised to move SA to Level 2 as it mulls over hiking church gatherings

24 March 2021 3:23 PM

Guest: Qaanitah Hunter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What your email style says about you

23 March 2021 5:32 PM

Guest: Sarah Buitendach, contributing Editor for the Financial Mail 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SANDF attempting to procure their own vaccines

23 March 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: Advocate Pikkie Greef | National Sectary at South African Defence Force Un 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal black farmers evicted by Government

23 March 2021 4:58 PM

Guest: Rosalie Kingwill, Research associate and land expert at University of the Western Cape 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa to appear before the State Capture Inquiry in April - Presidency

Politics

One year into lockdown: Impact of COVID-19 lockdown on young mothers

Local

If ANC cannot correct its ways people must look for alternatives - Godongwana

Local

EWN Highlights

Athol Williams agrees with Moyane assessment of him being angry & disgruntled

24 March 2021 4:30 PM

COVID-19 third wave has hit East Africa - Africa CDC

24 March 2021 3:14 PM

EFF MPs, AfriForum clash over land expropriation during public hearing

24 March 2021 2:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA