702 FYI
Today at 16:40
USA & Covid -19
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr John Blandford, principal deputy director of the US Centers for Disease Control
Today at 16:50
The scientist at the heart of fight against new Covid-19 variant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sandile Cele, South African biochemist
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Zondo sets out dates for President CR to appear at commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24
Today at 17:10
Human Rights Commission releases report revealing shortcomings identified in the City of Joburg’s Upgrading of Informal Settlements Programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Buang Jones , Gauteng provincial manager of the SA Human Rights Commission
Today at 17:20
NFTs, explained: what they are and why should we care?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:20
Abuses in police management
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Johan Burger- Senior Research at the Institute of Security Studies
Today at 17:45
An update in South Africa’s Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Killian Hagemann - co-founder of G7 Renewable Energies and director of Oya
Today at 17:53
[Feature] Financial Wellness : Unclaimed Benefits
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 18:13
SARB's interest rates decision preview
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - how we still fall for old scam
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja : Spotlight on Consumer Protection Act
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Christel House International
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Russell - chair at Christel House Sa School
