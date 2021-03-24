The scientist at the heart of fight against new Covid-19 variant

Guest: Sandile Cele, South African biochemist
Guest: Johan Burger- Senior Research at the Institute of Security StudiesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Buang Jones , Gauteng provincial manager of the SA Human Rights CommissionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr John Blandford, principal deputy director of the US Centers for Disease ControlLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Erica Shaddock
Nthabiseng Mudzhidzhidzhi the Professional nurse
Alleta Thusi/ Cleaner at Charlotte Maxeke hospital
Guest: Megan Smith from the @livingcoronapositiveLISTEN TO PODCAST
John spoke to Nthatisi Modingoane about the process behind the possible name change.
Guest: Jennifer Furin | DR-TB medical officer with the Khayelitsha Project in South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nthakoana NgataneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Qaanitah HunterLISTEN TO PODCAST