South African Revenue Services (SARS) continue testimony at State Capture Inquiry

Guest: Esteani Marx, Head of Real Estate at LightstoneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nthakoana NgataneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Theto Mahlakoana | Reporter at Eyewitness NewsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Johan Burger- Senior Research at the Institute of Security StudiesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Buang Jones , Gauteng provincial manager of the SA Human Rights CommissionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sandile Cele, South African biochemistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr John Blandford, principal deputy director of the US Centers for Disease ControlLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Erica Shaddock
Nthabiseng Mudzhidzhidzhi the Professional nurse
Alleta Thusi/ Cleaner at Charlotte Maxeke hospital
Guest: Megan Smith from the @livingcoronapositiveLISTEN TO PODCAST