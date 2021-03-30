[FEATURE] My Hometown: Eldorado park with Naeema Isaacs

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 22:05
5 Reasons that learnerships deserve more recognition from learners and employers alike
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Rajan Naidoo - Managing Director of EduPower Skills Academy
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Takeaways from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Easter address 'We continue to follow the principle that restrictions should not be more severe than is necessary to contain the spread of the vi... 30 March 2021 9:00 PM
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans' The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson. 30 March 2021 8:41 PM
Offsite booze ban for four days as South Africa remains on Level 1 President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will monitor the situation and urges South Africans to continue to act with caution. 30 March 2021 8:09 PM
View all Local
'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance' The Money Show interviews the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules. 30 March 2021 7:00 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation at 7.30pm President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs the nation on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 30 March 2021 5:42 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7.30pm (30 March 2021) The president will address South Africans on developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 30 March 2021 3:40 PM
View all Politics
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa's Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
SA employment ticked up 0.8% in Q4 of 2020 - Stats SA According to the data, the total number of employed persons increased from 9.56 million to 9.64 million in the period September 20... 30 March 2021 11:56 AM
SABC lets go of 621 employees as it concludes Section 189 process It's been a battle for the SABC to conclude the process as it faced resistance from employees and worker unions since it initially... 30 March 2021 9:53 AM
View all Business
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health. 29 March 2021 6:27 PM
NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul The National Arts Council told the sector last month that it had to renege on contracts with about 600 approved applicants for the... 27 March 2021 11:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men's Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man showing people how much sugar is in Creme Egg gets mixed reactions Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] New game on what's it like steering big ships goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2021 8:22 AM
Sophie Lichaba has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 29 March 2021 4:07 PM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
Land expropriation without compensation – it's coming The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel. 29 March 2021 7:21 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
[FEATURE] My Hometown: Eldorado park with Naeema Isaacs

[FEATURE] My Hometown: Eldorado park with Naeema Isaacs

30 March 2021 4:33 PM

Guest: Naeema Isaacs 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

SABC has concluded retrenchment process

30 March 2021 5:43 PM

Guest: Hannes du Buisson | Spokesperson at Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SALBA concerned about a proposed 11 day alcohol ban

30 March 2021 5:28 PM

John Perlman speaks to the chairperson of the South African Liquor Bradowners Association, Sibani Mngadi about the 11 day alcohol ban proposed by government ahead of the Easter holidays 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

George Floyd trial

30 March 2021 5:07 PM

Guest: Simon Marks,  US Correspondent 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State's proposed measures for steel importers 'unlikely to bring much relief'

30 March 2021 5:00 PM

Guest: Gerhard Papenfus | Chief Executive at National Employers' Association Of South Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarterly employment Statistics

30 March 2021 4:23 PM

Guest: Matlapane Masupye, Director responsible for Quarterly employment statistics 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng pupils still without schools

30 March 2021 4:01 PM

Guest: Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: ANC NEC

30 March 2021 3:39 PM

Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Witkoppen Clinic needs help

30 March 2021 3:34 PM

Guest: Gerhard Fourie, Chief Financial Officer at Witkoppen Clinic 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Heads of departments failing to disclose assets

30 March 2021 3:25 PM

Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Offsite booze ban for four days as South Africa remains on Level 1

Local Politics

Bheki Cele: If the courts say enforce the law on Jacob Zuma police will do that

Local

Couple fight for answers after child sustains extensive burns at Alex creche

Local

US, 13 allies voice concern on WHO-backed COVID report

30 March 2021 8:45 PM

FULL SPEECH: Ramaphosa keeps the country on level 1 lockdown

30 March 2021 8:44 PM

LIVE BLOG: 'Offsite alcohol sales to be banned from Friday to Sunday' Ramaphosa says

30 March 2021 7:18 PM

