EWN: AfriForum report on NW municipalities

Today at 06:45
WIZ QUIZ
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 06:50
ESKOM/ORACLE DISPUTE: WILL SA FACE A BLACKOUT?
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 07:15
CAN DEREGULATION LOWER THE PETROL PRICE?
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Prof Rod Crompton - Director African Energy Leadership Centre at Wits Business School
Today at 07:46
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Jonathan Fairbairn
Today at 08:13
UPDATE ON BURNT TODDLER
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 08:18
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Adam Gilchrist old
Today at 08:45
BONE MARROW TRANSPLANT: THE PUBLIC CAN NOW ACCESS CORD BLOOD
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Jane Ward - Deputy Director at South African Bone Marrow Registry
Latest Local
Citrus industry looking to open up new markets as exports boom Exports of close to 160m cartons are expected in 2021. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick 6 April 2021 8:14 PM
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
View all Local
SA has signed COVID-19 vaccine deals but when will the rollout begin? Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan reflects on the latest on country's vaccine rollout plan. 6 April 2021 12:44 PM
DA to approach SAHRC to probe govt's slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout strategy The party said that this was in addition to the decision it took to explore further legal challenges against the South African gov... 6 April 2021 12:22 PM
Not only are Tony Leon's remarks offensive but a betrayal - Mmusi Maimane One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane reacts to comments where he was described as an experiment. 6 April 2021 11:13 AM
View all Politics
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner 1 April 2021 8:45 PM
Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved for use in SA, with conditions The single-dose J&J vaccine is currently being used in a clinical trial for South Africa's healthcare workers. 1 April 2021 7:23 PM
View all Business
SA comes together to raise R2 million for loved Dr Sindi COVID-19 hospital bills The loved doctor become famous on Twitter for giving medical and non-medical advise has been in hospital battling the coronavirus.... 3 April 2021 7:31 AM
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown. 31 March 2021 7:22 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
Woman asking about weirdest things found in other people bathrooms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 April 2021 8:21 AM
uBettina Wethu: We didn't want to do a photocopy of the original series Producer Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri says Ugly Betty says they understood that they South Africa has a different audience. 5 April 2021 10:28 AM
[WATCH] Adorable little boy claiming he didn't have any cupcakes goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 April 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
View all World
SANDF: SA supports multilateral efforts to respond to Mozambique insurgency The Southern African Development Community will meet next week to discuss the unrest in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado region. 4 April 2021 8:02 AM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
View all Africa
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
EWN: AfriForum report on NW municipalities

EWN: AfriForum report on NW municipalities

6 April 2021 4:08 PM

Eugene Brink, Afriforum Strategic Advisor 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

SA signs deal for 20m Pfizer Covid-19 doses

6 April 2021 5:42 PM

John spoke to Barry Schoub, Chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines about what this deal means for the country and the rollout set for this month.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New R50 levy proposed for ‘households in Johannesburg

6 April 2021 5:36 PM

Guest: Stan Itshegetseng, . Deputy Director Communication in the office of MMC EISD 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The shrinking of the wine industry

6 April 2021 5:09 PM

Guest: Maryna Calow | Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SADC leaders to meet in Maputo over Mozambique terror threats

6 April 2021 4:56 PM

Guest: Peter Fabricius 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

My Home Town: Mamelodi

6 April 2021 4:38 PM

Guest: Veronica Mogashoa,  health sector as an administrative and marketing practitioner 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What does the R1 fuel hike pay for?

6 April 2021 4:35 PM

Guest: Robert Maake | Director: Fuel Pricing Mechanism at Department Of Energy | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Joburg probes road agency over governance

6 April 2021 3:37 PM

Guest: Mlimandlela Ndamase 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: NEHAWU KZN HOLDS 11TH PROVINCIAL CONGRESS

6 April 2021 3:28 PM

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder tries for bail again

6 April 2021 3:25 PM

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

City of Joburg mayor on a mission to sort out 'push from within the JRA'

Local

[LISTEN] How Department of Energy determine fuel prices

Local

SA has signed COVID-19 vaccine deals but when will the rollout begin?

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

IMF applauds US infrastructure plan, worries about vaccine reticence

6 April 2021 8:29 PM

IFP hails Frank Mdlalose as selfless leader

6 April 2021 7:46 PM

Tanzanian president says 'not proper' to ignore COVID-19

6 April 2021 6:51 PM

