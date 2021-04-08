EWN: SA got a refund from refund from the Serum Institute

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
SA joins a list of countries considering whether to pause J&J Covid-19 shot
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stavros Nicolaou, Member of the Business for SA Steering Committee
Prof. Helen Rees - Chair at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority
Today at 18:13
VELDSKOEN as the official off-field shoe of South African Olympians, for this year’s games in Tokyo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Capitec Bank's earnings jump by 18% to R3.9 billion amid customer growth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec Bank
Today at 18:50
Astral succeeds in obtaining a high court order against National Government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral
Today at 19:08
ZOOM- Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM- Investment School - cryptocurrencies, are they a bubble or a good investment option?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Norma Mngoma will no longer testify at state capture inquiry The state capture commission said it was disappointed after getting ready and learning that Norma Mngoma had decided to withdraw f... 13 April 2021 5:03 PM
Zuma loses appeal bid to not repay State legal fees for corruption case Zuma approached the court to overturn a ruling by the High Court in Pretoria directing him to pay back the state over R16 million... 13 April 2021 1:54 PM
Give us time and space to develop the Rabie Ridge land - Housing fund SA Housing and Infrastructure Fund CEO Rali Mampeule says the community thinks that the land belongs to the government. 13 April 2021 1:00 PM
View all Local
Magashule wants list of ANC members facing criminal charges, corruption claims According to a leaked internal memo being circulated on social media, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has widened the scope of... 13 April 2021 11:27 AM
Ramaphosa calls for unity in ANC & with alliance partners in memory of Hani SACP secretary-general Blade Nzimande also spoke about unity in the ANC, saying different factions go against what Hani stood for. 10 April 2021 2:43 PM
ANC considers banning virtual NEC meetings following leaks Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says some of the concerns is that virtual NEC meetings are recorded. 9 April 2021 4:43 PM
View all Politics
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Eskom sells 2 buildings to Human Settlements Dept for R76m; plans more sales It said that the sale of the two high rise office buildings in Johannesburg and Kimberley had raised just over R76 million. 13 April 2021 9:56 AM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
View all Business
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry. 12 April 2021 6:18 PM
AKA is 'inconsolable': Tembe & Forbes families confirm Nellie's death The families, in a joint statement, confirmed Tembe's (22) death, but did not state what the cause of death was. 11 April 2021 3:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
Tourist's hired car sinks into Hermanus harbour after not using handbrake Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2021 8:28 AM
People applaud bar for dealing decisively with someone spiking woman's drink Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2021 8:26 AM
Kate Liquorish has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 April 2021 4:57 PM
View all Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle. 9 April 2021 1:31 PM
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign. 8 April 2021 3:12 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
EWN: SA got a refund from refund from the Serum Institute

EWN: SA got a refund from refund from the Serum Institute

8 April 2021 3:33 PM

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

South Africa mulling over J&J vaccine concerns

13 April 2021 5:32 PM

John Perlman speaks to Prof Francois Venter, Professor of Medicine at Wits University on what should be considered before halting the J&J vaccine administration after the FDA in the uS called for an immediate stop to the administration. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Norma Gigaba testifies at State Capture Commission

13 April 2021 5:21 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Suffering from depression & anxiety : SA's big names reveal their mental health status

13 April 2021 5:07 PM

Guest: Dr Sithembile Mbete 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

My Home Town: Polokwane Lyndon Ferns

13 April 2021 4:35 PM

Guest: Lyndon Ferns | Olympic Gold Medalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No early indication of a third wave in the next two weeks

13 April 2021 4:24 PM

Guest: Prof Alex Welte | Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Robben Island is showing signs of decay

13 April 2021 3:59 PM

Guest: Daniel Steyn 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma loses state legal fees appeal bid

13 April 2021 3:34 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Magashule widens the scope

13 April 2021 3:28 PM

Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN:Last J&J vaccines for the Sisonke study have arrived

13 April 2021 3:18 PM

Kevin Brandt,  Eyewitness News  reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Levi's doesn't owe SARS money

12 April 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: Philipp De Wet

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Norma Mngoma will no longer testify at state capture inquiry

Local Politics

Magashule wants list of ANC members facing criminal charges, corruption claims

Politics Local

Give us time and space to develop the Rabie Ridge land - Housing fund

Local

EWN Highlights

Zondo questions Singh about his flights to Dubai facilitated by Salim Essa

13 April 2021 5:34 PM

Norma Mngoma will no longer testify at state capture inquiry

13 April 2021 5:03 PM

US regulators recommend 'pause' in use of J&J vaccine, EU to delay roll-out

13 April 2021 4:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA