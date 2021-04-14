Peacehaven follow up: No electricity since 25th March

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82
Guests
Michael Treherne- Portfolio Manager. Vestact Asset Management
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
EOH's half-year revenue falls 29%
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:48
Global fertiliser prices at a two-year high. How will this affect local farmers
Guests
Dawie Maree - Agricultural Economist at FNB
Today at 19:08
ZOOM - Business Unusual - When the chips are down the economy will follow
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Mike Sharman, Co-founder of retroviral and MatchKit.co
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Latest Local
Zuma refuses to say how he should be punished if found guilty Wednesday is the last day that he was expected to tell Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng how he should be sentenced, if he is found gu... 14 April 2021 5:03 PM
Gordhan denies seeking meeting with Mogoeng over appointment of judge friend Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng made the disturbing revelation to the Judicial Services Commission, which has been interviewing cand... 14 April 2021 3:16 PM
What happened is not bullying, it is assault - Women and Men Against Child Abuse Advocacy manager Luke Lamprecht says if you minimise the act by calling it bullying, you're denying the bullier access to help. 14 April 2021 1:37 PM
View all Local
ANC doesn't have a cadre deployment policy, Mantashe tells Zondo Inquiry ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe is testifying at the state capture inquiry about the role of the ANC in parliamentary oversight. 14 April 2021 12:21 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
Norma Mngoma will no longer testify at state capture inquiry The state capture commission said it was disappointed after getting ready and learning that Norma Mngoma had decided to withdraw f... 13 April 2021 5:03 PM
View all Politics
PPS resilience produces sound performance in unprecedented year Despite the impact that COVID-19 has had on our lives and livelihoods, PPS produced a resilient 2020 performance. 14 April 2021 12:09 PM
Eskom says no load shedding today after 4 units return to service In its latest update, the utility said that generation capacity recovered sufficiently enough to stave off blackouts on Wednesday. 14 April 2021 10:47 AM
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why. 14 April 2021 10:05 AM
View all Business
About 60%-80% of men with diabetes will have erectile dysfunction - Expert Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa says If you have erectile dysfunction consistently for three months, that is a serious problem. 14 April 2021 12:19 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] A lyrebird mimicking a video game has social media intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Father getting knocked overboard while whale watching goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2021 8:26 AM
Tourist's hired car sinks into Hermanus harbour after not using handbrake Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2021 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle. 9 April 2021 1:31 PM
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign. 8 April 2021 3:12 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry. 12 April 2021 6:18 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Peacehaven follow up: No electricity since 25th March

Peacehaven follow up: No electricity since 25th March

14 April 2021 5:09 PM

Guest: Gilberto Martins, Emfhuleni Administrator 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

What to do when you get bitten by a snake

14 April 2021 6:02 PM

John Perlman speaks to Johan Marais, CEO of the African Snake bite Institute about what to do when you get a snake bite. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EFF lay charges agains Gordhan over trying to influence the Chief Justice

14 April 2021 5:45 PM

Guest: Vuyani Pambo/ EFF Spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Johnson&Johnson Vaccine Temporarily Suspended

14 April 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[Feature] Financial Wellness

14 April 2021 4:55 PM

Guest: Samke Mhlongo |  Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Who takes over the SAA exclusive routes while they are grounded

14 April 2021 4:35 PM

Guest: Refentse Shinners | Group Executive, Corporate Affairs at Acsa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARS needs prosecutory powers for tax dodgers

14 April 2021 4:22 PM

Guest: Judge Dennis Davis | Chair  at Davis Tax Committee 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tokyo Olympic

14 April 2021 4:02 PM

Guest: Manfred Seidler, sports journalist | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Mantashe at State Capture

14 April 2021 3:36 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Zweli Briefs on J&J

14 April 2021 3:28 PM

Babalo Ndenze

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

What happened is not bullying, it is assault - Women and Men Against Child Abuse

Local

Gordhan denies seeking meeting with Mogoeng over appointment of judge friend

Local

Zuma refuses to say how he should be punished if found guilty

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Mantashe: ANC has no influence on judiciary appointments

14 April 2021 5:57 PM

WHO worried COVID rates could spike during Ramadan

14 April 2021 5:24 PM

Cameroon forces have beaten, arrested 24 under anti-gay law: HRW

14 April 2021 4:30 PM

