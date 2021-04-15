[Property Feature] Tenant payment trends signal slow economic recovery

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature: History of the Indian Community in South Africa
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Kirubendeeren Naidoo - Historian and Author
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
As a family we want to see justice prevail for Lufuno Mavhunga - Brother Kenneth Kenneth Mavhunga says what children do outside is a mirror of what happens at home and parents must raise their kids well. 15 April 2021 1:46 PM
WARNING: Check your Facebook account to make sure your data is not at risk Global Crypto executive editor James Preston encourages users with Facebook accounts to change banking details 15 April 2021 1:28 PM
View all Local
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for claiming to have a BCom degree in his CV whe... 15 April 2021 11:47 AM
No human being is an experiment - Helen Zille The DA federal chair says she felt that Mmusi Maimane was the absolute right fit. She saw him as an alternative to Julius Malema. 15 April 2021 11:17 AM
View all Politics
Rand at its best level in 14 months The rand rallied to pre-pandemic levels on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 15 April 2021 7:04 PM
'Customers have stuck with us in the belief we would turn EOH around' - CEO EOH reports a revenue dip, but also its 1st operating profit since CEO Stephen van Coller started implementing turnaround plan. 14 April 2021 8:20 PM
Global fertiliser prices have soared and will end up affecting your pocket The fertiliser price hikes will slowly but surely filter through into food inflation says agricultural economist Dawie Maree. 14 April 2021 7:46 PM
View all Business
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
About 60%-80% of men with diabetes will have erectile dysfunction - Expert Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa says If you have erectile dysfunction consistently for three months, that is a serious problem. 14 April 2021 12:19 PM
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why. 14 April 2021 10:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 April 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Conor McGregor slammed for telling son to hit another child goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 April 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] A lyrebird mimicking a video game has social media intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2021 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle. 9 April 2021 1:31 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
[Property Feature] Tenant payment trends signal slow economic recovery

[Property Feature] Tenant payment trends signal slow economic recovery

15 April 2021 4:06 PM

Guest: Michelle Dickens, CEO of TPN Credit Bureau 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

South African Human Rights Commission visits Mbilwa Secondary School in Limpopo

15 April 2021 5:31 PM

Guest: Victor Mavhindula

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Botswana bans poultry exports from SA

15 April 2021 5:27 PM

John spoke to Dr Mpho Maja, Director of Animal Health at the department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural development to discuss what led to Botswana banning the importation of poultry and poultry products from South Africa after an outbreak of avian influenza was detected on a chicken farm in South Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Magashule to meet with Zuma over step-aside decision

15 April 2021 5:07 PM

Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#PromisesPromises: Tshwane Hammanskraal water crisis

15 April 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Johan Griffiths 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAA pilots to go to court to prevent airline using replacement labour

15 April 2021 4:35 PM

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent. | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Recovering R600m in duplicate payments to attorneys

15 April 2021 4:24 PM

Guest: Colin Letsoalo/ CEO of RAF 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bullying incident at Mbilwi Secondary School

15 April 2021 3:41 PM

Guest: Zikhona Tshona, e Newzrooom Afrika reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: WHO Africa COVID-19 Briefing

15 April 2021 3:32 PM

Kevin Brandt,  Eyewitness News  reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: President visits Durban harbour

15 April 2021 3:22 PM

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

As a family we want to see justice prevail for Lufuno Mavhunga - Brother Kenneth

Local

No human being is an experiment - Helen Zille

Politics

WARNING: Check your Facebook account to make sure your data is not at risk

Local

EWN Highlights

US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels Russian diplomats

15 April 2021 8:39 PM

Africa 'in a bind' over scarce COVID shots: disease control body

15 April 2021 8:14 PM

LISTEN: ANC vs ANC: Jessie Duarte throws down the gauntlet to Ace Magashule

15 April 2021 7:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA