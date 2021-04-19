Gift of the Givers providing meals for 4,000 UCT students

Today at 18:13 Uncaptured: The True Account of the Nenegate/Trillian Whistleblower The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:42 PSG Group results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Piet Mouton - CEO at Psg Group

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

