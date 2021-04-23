Gavin Hood on Drive: 15 since Tsotsi won an Oscar

OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Soundtracks of My Life
See full line-up
Guest: Gavin Hood, South African filmmaker, screenwriter, producer
Guest: Jeph NomveteLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andrew Breetzke, CEO of the South African Cricketers' Association.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rebecca BundhunLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:Lance ClaasenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nthakoana NgataneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Maha Rafi Atal Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Copenhagen Business SchoolLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Senzo Mchunu |LISTEN TO PODCAST