EWN: President Cyril Ramaphosa & Julius Malema delivers the EFF’s Freedom Day messages

Theto Mahlakoana | Reporter at Eyewitness News
Anthony Diack, MD of DSV HealthcareLISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter FabriciusLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mpho Lakaje, Eyewitness News ContributorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Morne Malan, Head of Communications SolidarityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Julia Eccles, member of #PayGrants CampaignLISTEN TO PODCAST
Graig-Lee Smith | reporter at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nthakoana NgataneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sechaba Moletsane Director of Karpowership SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: John spoke to Stan Itshegetseng, . Deputy Director Communication in the office of MMC EISD about implementing the by laws and charge fines for littering and illegal dumping in JHB CBD.LISTEN TO PODCAST