PAYTHEGRANTS - No to the termination of the R350 Grant

Aubrey Masango
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 21:05
Man Torque: Finding real freedom from two men who have escaped the prison of gangsterism.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Jacobs
Allen Rehbock
Today at 22:05
Suitablydressed.org with Miles Kubheka
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Miles Kubheka - Entrepreneur and Founder at Vuyo's
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money! The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga. 27 April 2021 6:44 PM
DSV Healthcare and Covax land Pfizer vaccine distribution deal DSV Healthcare MD Anthony Diack says the Pfizer vaccine is more complex because of the -70 ˚C storage requirement. 27 April 2021 5:50 PM
#PayTheGrant campaign wants R350 grant to continue and advocates for wealth tax Campaign member Julia Eccles says the R350 grants should not end yet, government should introduce a basic income guarantee. 27 April 2021 5:00 PM
MPHO LAKAJE: What kind of nation allows its roots to rot? Mpho Lakaje looks at why the houses of some of our freedom fighters have been abandoned. Do we not care about preserving our histo... 27 April 2021 4:01 PM
Gigaba said the Guptas were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo intervened when Norma Mngoma struggled to recall a few details. 26 April 2021 8:26 PM
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27... 23 April 2021 7:28 AM
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
Mosebenzi Zwane tells Zondo Inquiry he had no influence on Optimum Mine sale Zwane has on Tuesday told the state capture commission he did not put any pressure on Glencore to sell the mine to the Gupta-linke... 27 April 2021 2:48 PM
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker. 26 April 2021 5:49 PM
DIY tips on how to refresh the bedroom ahead of winter Decor and DIY expert Janice Anderssen gives tips on easy ways to refresh the pillows, duvet and mattress. 24 April 2021 11:34 AM
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
[WATCH] Two guys trying to load huge urn onto small truck goes wrong Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 April 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Guy crashing car into NewsCafe to get to ex has us very worried Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 April 2021 8:31 AM
Singer Langa Mavuso takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 26 April 2021 1:44 PM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
#PAYTHEGRANTS - No to the termination of the R350 Grant

#PAYTHEGRANTS - No to the termination of the R350 Grant

27 April 2021 4:07 PM

Julia Eccles,  member of #PayGrants Campaign 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

DSV together with Covax get Pfizer vaccine distribution deal

27 April 2021 5:43 PM

Anthony Diack, MD of DSV Healthcare

Forces to take on Mozambique Jihadist

27 April 2021 5:20 PM

Peter Fabricius 

The state of things name after our stalwarts

27 April 2021 5:15 PM

Mpho Lakaje, Eyewitness News Contributor 

Court interdicts the disbursement of the R1.2bn tourism equity fund

27 April 2021 4:35 PM

Morne Malan, Head of Communications Solidarity 

EWN: State Capture: Estina related evidence from Mosebenzi Zwane

27 April 2021 3:41 PM

Graig-Lee Smith | reporter at EWN 

EWN: President Cyril Ramaphosa & Julius Malema delivers the EFF’s Freedom Day messages

27 April 2021 3:34 PM

Theto Mahlakoana | Reporter at Eyewitness News 

EWN: Noma Gigaba apperance at State Capture

26 April 2021 6:17 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane

Understanding Powerships

26 April 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Sechaba Moletsane Director of Karpowership SA

JHB CBD covered in filth

26 April 2021 5:04 PM

Guest: John spoke to Stan Itshegetseng, . Deputy Director Communication in the office of MMC EISD about implementing the by laws and charge fines for littering and illegal dumping in JHB CBD.  

#PayTheGrant campaign wants R350 grant to continue and advocates for wealth tax

Local

Freedom Day: 'South Africa has different human rights violations'

Local

'What happened to the R1,6-billion GBV money which no one is accounting for?'

Local

Chad interim leader vows talks after deadly anti-junta protests

27 April 2021 6:55 PM

Numsa refuses to celebrate Freedom Day, says ANC has failed the people

27 April 2021 6:22 PM

Minister Kubayi-Ngubane: I’ll abide by court order halting Tourism Equity Fund

27 April 2021 5:06 PM

