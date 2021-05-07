Parts of Soweto could be without power after Substation damaged

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:16
Post Net on SAPO wanting to exclusively have rights to deliver parcels weighing 1kg or less
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anton Roets - Director at Nortons Inc
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File : Cape Island
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karin Wood - Co-founder and financial director at Cape Island
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
'The ANC has to look at many reports as to why they have suspended Magashule' The African National Congress is bracing for a showdown at its national executive committee meeting this weekend. 7 May 2021 4:07 PM
I mostly disguise my struggles with jokes - Bezuidenhout Actor and comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout shares his experience with failure and how he overcame some of the challenging times. 7 May 2021 3:15 PM
'We can't afford to be tired of COVID-19 laws because the virus is not tired' Prof Mosa Moshabela says those controlling communication systems must encourage people to adhere to all the lockdown measures. 7 May 2021 1:39 PM
DA politician Solly Msimanga injured in a brawl A video showing a bleeding Solly Msimanga has now made its way to social medial platforms.. 6 May 2021 8:31 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
Ace Magashule is suspended, Cyril Ramaphosa is not suspended - Pule Mabe African National Congress spokesperson Pule Mabe says no one in the governing party can act on their individual accord. 6 May 2021 1:01 PM
Parts of Soweto could face days without power after substation damaged - Eskom Affected areas include Western Jabavu, Jabavu, Mofolo Central, Molapo and White City. 7 May 2021 10:55 AM
Pls Call me: Makate hopeful justice will be served in judicial review For two decades, Makate has been challenged the cellphone operating company through lengthy court battles to pay out the amount he... 7 May 2021 10:35 AM
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 6 May 2021 8:57 PM
I want to create an environment where women will rise - Mpumi Madisa The Bidvest CEO says the corporate world kills marriages and she is glad her husband is also on that side. 6 May 2021 11:50 AM
[WATCH] Sneaky Ohio state senator caught attending zoom meeting while driving Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:37 AM
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
We have gone back to how we used to do music 20 years ago - Watershed Band member and founder Craig Hinds says they want to create a little of a buzz before releasing the music to the public. 7 May 2021 3:01 PM
Outkast: Hey Ya! 'The saddest song ever written' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2021 9:26 AM
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:23 AM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
Parts of Soweto could be without power after Substation damaged

Parts of Soweto could be without power after Substation damaged

7 May 2021 4:24 PM

Guest: Amanda Qithi, Eskom Gauteng spokesperson 


702 Listener complaint

7 May 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer Joburg Water 

              Ahmed Essack/ Listener 

Gauteng Covid-19 cases on the rise

7 May 2021 5:27 PM

Guest: Prof Mary Kawonga, Public Health Medicine specialist 

Metrobus still not in service

7 May 2021 5:02 PM

Guest: Goodwill Shivuri, Metro bus spokesperson 

‘Legislating rhino into extinction’: game farmers hit back at Creecy’s plan

7 May 2021 4:35 PM

Guest: Pelham Jones, Chairman of the Private Rhino Owners Association 

EWN: Memorial service of the late amaZulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu

7 May 2021 3:28 PM

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter  

EWN: ANC Bracing For Showdown At NEC Meeting

7 May 2021 3:23 PM

Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN 

Why South Africa stopped making vaccines

6 May 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: Adèle Sulcas 

Chief Justice Mogoeng's six months leave 'very surprising'

6 May 2021 5:08 PM

Guest: Prof. Pierre de Vos Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance at the University of Cape Town

President Ramaphosa answering questions in Parliament

6 May 2021 4:59 PM

Guest: Gaye Davis 

'The ANC has to look at many reports as to why they have suspended Magashule'

Local

Help family raise R350,000 to repatriate Kgothatso Mdunana from China

Local

'We can't afford to be tired of COVID-19 laws because the virus is not tired'

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom senior manager's accounts frozen as SIU launches civil proceedings

7 May 2021 6:16 PM

State compiling wide-ranging case against alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack

7 May 2021 4:52 PM

Death toll after severe weather in Western Cape rises to 4

7 May 2021 4:02 PM

