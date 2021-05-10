Home affairs respond to Funeral undertakes threating shutdown tomorrow

Guest: Siya Qoza, Spokesperson of the Department of Telecommunications
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Richard LessellsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sophia Sanan, the project manager for MuseumFutures Africa |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Melanie Samson - Senior Lecturer in Human Geography at the University of the WitwatersrandLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Amo Marengwa, CEO and cofounder of Blue Banjo 3 , national executive manager of the SADPO and chairperson of the ALF within Minerals Council South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Graig-Lee Smith | reporter at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA presidentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer Joburg Water
Ahmed Essack/ Listener