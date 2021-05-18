Discovery's plans during phase 2 of the vaccine rollout

Guest: Dr Ryan Noach | CEO at Discovery Health
Guest: Prof Karen Hofman | Professor at Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science Wits School of Public Health at Wits UnivesityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Arabile GumedeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kenwyn Davids, ComedianLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Roy MnisiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tony Carnie Freelance Environmental journalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jackie Maimin, CEO Independent Community Pharmacies Association |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Theto Mahlakoana | Reporter at Eyewitness News |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter |
Theto Mahlakoana | Senior Political Reporter at EWN