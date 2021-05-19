Pharmacy Council make reccomendations for vaccination sites

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: Do you fit the profile of a successful financial coaching client?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Weird and Wonderful Feature:
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
'Trinity "The Tuck" Taylor'
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - Why you have to be willing to sacrifice now if you want to have the life you dream of later
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Elanie Beckett
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
How will shock consumer inflation hike affect looming interest rate decision? CPI hit a 14-month high of 4.4% in April, but the Reserve Bank focuses on FUTURE inflation says economist Gina Schoeman. 19 May 2021 8:05 PM
Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi tests positive for Covid-19 Mokgethi was one of the first people in the province to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine under the Sisonke programme. 19 May 2021 5:47 PM
Metrobus looking at other alternatives after losing bus strike court case Spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri says they had a trial with a number of buses and are now checking which routes will be ideal. 19 May 2021 5:27 PM
Last round of by-elections underway across the country Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman discusses the by-elections happening in Gauteng and how the parties might perform. 19 May 2021 1:29 PM
ANC to oppose Ace Magashule's court bid to have suspension lifted A statement says the national officials affirm the decision to oppose application lodged by the party's secretary-general. 17 May 2021 5:14 PM
ARMS DEAL TRIAL: Zuma lawyers want prosecutor Billy Downer removed National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says Downer has been working on the case for 20 years. 17 May 2021 1:22 PM
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
Cybercrime - no longer a virtual reality The risk of your business getting hacked is rising 19 May 2021 7:15 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Tip on what to do when you forget someone's name goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:36 AM
WATCH: Fitness trainer criticised for lifting weights while heavily pregnant Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:24 AM
Vodacom to launch e-commerce 'super-app' in partnership with Alibaba Vodacom is challenging the banks at their own game! exclaims Bruce Whitfield as he interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. 18 May 2021 9:02 PM
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business. 14 May 2021 2:32 PM
WATCH: Tip on what to do when you forget someone's name goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:36 AM
WATCH: Fitness trainer criticised for lifting weights while heavily pregnant Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:24 AM
Kgomotso Christopher takes over the 702 music playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 17 May 2021 12:47 PM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians' Dirco DDG responsible for Asia & Middle East Anil Sooklal says the two nations should go back to the negotiating table. 13 May 2021 8:18 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula) The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan. 18 May 2021 7:52 PM
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail) Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 May 2021 8:01 PM
The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Pharmacy Council make reccomendations for vaccination sites

Pharmacy Council make reccomendations for vaccination sites

19 May 2021 5:29 PM

Guest: Vincent Tlala, Registrar & CEO of the South African Pharmacy Council 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Insurance OMBUD’S office has secured R300 Million compensation to complainants

19 May 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Jennifer Preiss, Deputy Ombudsman for Long-term Insurance 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Metro Bus Strike

19 May 2021 5:20 PM

Guest: Goodwill Shivuri 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Contact sports in schools suspended with immediate effect

19 May 2021 4:31 PM

Guest: Sean Van Staden sports scientist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Understanding the Construction Mafia saga

19 May 2021 4:24 PM

Guest: Shawn Theunissen - Head Corporate Social Responsibility at Growthpoint Properties 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko back on the stand at state capture inquiry

19 May 2021 3:57 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on Dischem vaccination sites

19 May 2021 3:39 PM

Guest: Lizerg Kruger/ National Clinic Manager for Dischem 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: DA want workers to claim from pension funds while employed

19 May 2021 3:28 PM

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Zandspruit Mob justice killings

19 May 2021 3:20 PM

Edwin Ntshidi 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa must ban sugary drinks sales in schools

18 May 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: Prof Karen  Hofman | Professor at Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science Wits School of Public Health at Wits Univesity 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi tests positive for Covid-19

Local

DA wants workers to claim from pension funds while employed

Local

Metrobus looking at other alternatives after losing bus strike court case

Local

Action SA's Mashaba slams media houses over 'censorship' of election billboard

19 May 2021 8:04 PM

Nzimande confident of finding solution for missing middle education funding

19 May 2021 7:32 PM

Police maintain strong presence in Zandspruit after mob justice incident

19 May 2021 7:13 PM

