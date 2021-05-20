Life Esidimeni Memorial wall

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
[FEATURE] Property Feature: Why body corporate trustees should scrutinise their valuer
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bjorn Laubscher is Managing Director of Mirfin Valuation Services
Today at 16:10
EWN: Noma Ngoma returns to State Capture Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 16:20
Levis registered the first patent for jeans back in 1873
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshepo Mohlala - Owner of Tshepo Jeans
Today at 16:50
[FEATURE] #PromisesPromises- Masiphumelele
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Malusi Booi - Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:10
Justice Moseneke to probe whether or not local elections should go ahead this year
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
BASA reports on progress made with R200bn scheme since start of launch May 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene, Managing Director of the Banking Association South Africa
Today at 18:09
MPC's decision on the repo rate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:15
Lancaster 101's court battle with the Reserve Bank over Steinhoff's assets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jayendra Naidoo - Chairperson at Lancaster 101
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Tiger Brands results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Noel Doyle - CEO at Tiger Brands
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle Fund - "Nobody cares about you" { {CART ARY1 - Mohammed Yunus - 1'03''
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
Direct Transact : The untold story of the biggest guys in the SA banking
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hennie Dreyer - CEO and Founder at Direct Transact
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The two types of business growth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: Will we see rising inflation in America and what does it mean for your investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Job applicants and sexual harassment SGV Attorneys managing director Fatima Salijee explains how job applicants can be protected by law if discriminated against. 20 May 2021 2:36 PM
Frida Hartley Shelter receives a Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem Thanks to customers like you, Dis-Chem was able to donate R80,000 toward the renovation of Frida Hartley Shelter's kitchen. 20 May 2021 9:48 AM
#FindSimphiweManzini contributes to safe return of kidnapped woman Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2021 9:08 AM
View all Local
Desperate SAns let 10-million long-term insurance risk policies lapse in 2020 The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the 2020 report from the Ombuds for long- and short-term insurance. 19 May 2021 9:06 PM
Last round of by-elections underway across the country Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman discusses the by-elections happening in Gauteng and how the parties might perform. 19 May 2021 1:29 PM
ANC to oppose Ace Magashule's court bid to have suspension lifted A statement says the national officials affirm the decision to oppose application lodged by the party's secretary-general. 17 May 2021 5:14 PM
View all Politics
Absa wins big at the 'Global Finance Digital Innovator Awards' The bank walked away with two digital banking awards at the 2021 Global Finance Digital Innovator Awards. 20 May 2021 2:05 PM
Offer given to pilots is reasonable and equitable to other employees - SAA Interim CEO for South African Airways Thomas Kgokolo says they will start on a small scale with local routes. 20 May 2021 7:33 AM
How will shock consumer inflation hike affect looming interest rate decision? CPI hit a 14-month high of 4.4% in April, but the Reserve Bank focuses on FUTURE inflation says economist Gina Schoeman. 19 May 2021 8:05 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Friends: The Reunion official trailer leaves fans with teary eyes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2021 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business. 14 May 2021 2:32 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Tip on what to do when you forget someone's name goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:36 AM
WATCH: Fitness trainer criticised for lifting weights while heavily pregnant Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:24 AM
Kgomotso Christopher takes over the 702 music playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 17 May 2021 12:47 PM
View all Entertainment
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians' Dirco DDG responsible for Asia & Middle East Anil Sooklal says the two nations should go back to the negotiating table. 13 May 2021 8:18 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
View all World
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula) The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan. 18 May 2021 7:52 PM
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail) Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 May 2021 8:01 PM
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals". 17 May 2021 7:35 PM
View all Opinion

The John Perlman Show
Life Esidimeni Memorial wall

Life Esidimeni Memorial wall

20 May 2021 3:31 PM

Guest: Christine Nxumalo 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

EWN: MEC Mazibuko to visit Zandspruit

20 May 2021 3:22 PM

Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Insurance OMBUD’S office has secured R300 Million compensation to complainants

19 May 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Jennifer Preiss, Deputy Ombudsman for Long-term Insurance 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pharmacy Council make reccomendations for vaccination sites

19 May 2021 5:29 PM

Guest: Vincent Tlala, Registrar & CEO of the South African Pharmacy Council 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Metro Bus Strike

19 May 2021 5:20 PM

Guest: Goodwill Shivuri 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Contact sports in schools suspended with immediate effect

19 May 2021 4:31 PM

Guest: Sean Van Staden sports scientist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Understanding the Construction Mafia saga

19 May 2021 4:24 PM

Guest: Shawn Theunissen - Head Corporate Social Responsibility at Growthpoint Properties 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko back on the stand at state capture inquiry

19 May 2021 3:57 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on Dischem vaccination sites

19 May 2021 3:39 PM

Guest: Lizerg Kruger/ National Clinic Manager for Dischem 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: DA want workers to claim from pension funds while employed

19 May 2021 3:28 PM

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ZANDSPRUIT: You can not solve crime with crime - Gauteng police boss

Local

Gauteng ANC official apologises as party slammed for 'sake of the vote' comment

Politics

Sarb's Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5%

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Sarb's Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5%

20 May 2021 3:26 PM

DA ward councillor in CT charged in connection with COVID-19 corruption

20 May 2021 2:04 PM

By-election results a clear rejection of DA-EFF administration - ANC in Joburg

20 May 2021 1:51 PM

