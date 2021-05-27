PromisesPromises: update on online license applications

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
Long working hours can increase deaths from heart disease and stroke Director of SANCDA, Dr. Vicki Pinkney-Atkinson says the problem lies in people not knowing when to slow down when it comes to work 30 May 2021 7:33 AM
South Africa records 4,519 new Covid-19 cases The Health Department says 963 876 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 30 May 2021 6:49 AM
Oxford off-ramp on M1 North cleared to traffic after multivehicle crash This follows a multivehicle crash involving five cars and a diesel tanker earlier on Saturday. 29 May 2021 3:17 PM
Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as ‘occupational hazard’ Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department’s irregular multi-million-rand contracts with... 28 May 2021 6:24 AM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 27 May 2021 4:52 PM
Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing in... 27 May 2021 1:27 PM
AA predicts price drop for petrol, not so for diesel The association has predicted that petrol will be 11 cents a litre cheaper, while diesel is set to increase by about 22 cents a li... 29 May 2021 11:46 AM
Massmart employees protest in Sandton over potential closure of stores The group is demanding, among other things, an end to the consultation process that could result in major job cuts. 28 May 2021 3:42 PM
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle. 27 May 2021 8:21 PM
Funeral service of kwaito legend Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane under way in Soweto Matsane passed away after he was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, 23 May 2021. 29 May 2021 10:56 AM
Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegationsA The latest lawsuit against Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after 'Game of Thrones' actre... 29 May 2021 7:53 AM
Mom shares tips to get children to listen without yelling Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:16 AM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlplugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country. 28 May 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 8:34 AM
Sri Lanka facing marine disaster from burning ship: official Thousands of military and security personnel in hazmat suits are cleaning the beaches of plastic waste and other debris from the s... 29 May 2021 1:43 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade an... 28 May 2021 4:51 PM
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
The John Perlman Show
#PromisesPromises: update on online license applications

#PromisesPromises: update on online license applications

27 May 2021 4:57 PM

Guest: Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport 


SARS proposal to end tax benefit for special needs school fees

28 May 2021 5:35 PM

Guest:Craig Miller, Tax Director at Webber Wentzel 

Discovery and Mediclinic scale back plans for vaccine sites amid supply concerns

28 May 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: Dr Gerrit de Villiers/ Chief Clinical Officer at Mediclinic 

Biden move to investigate Covid origins opens new rift in US-China relations

28 May 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Brooks Spector 

Cyclist Nic Dlamini makes SA Olympic team

28 May 2021 4:32 PM

Guest: Nic Dlamini 

Experts warn that South Africa’s NHI plan has a major flaw: it’s not going to work

28 May 2021 4:25 PM

Guest: Prof Alex van den Heever | Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance 

Food crisis: 2.5 million South Africans experience hunger ‘every day’

28 May 2021 3:57 PM

Guest: Kath Hall | Senior Researcher and lead editor of the South African Child Gauge 2018 at Uct Childrens Institute 

EWN: NPA ready to proceed with Tshegofatso Pule murder trial

28 May 2021 3:34 PM

Thando Khubeka | EWN Reporter  

EWN: Nafiz Modack bail proceedings starts

28 May 2021 3:23 PM

Kevin Brandt,  Eyewitness News  reporter 

Truck driver burns to death in vehicle during Free State protest action

27 May 2021 5:36 PM

Guest: Colenel Thandi Mambo 

Gauteng's R431m schools disinfecting Saga

27 May 2021 5:02 PM

Guest: Kaizer Kganyago | Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit | 

