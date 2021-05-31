FixmyJoburg water outages or water shedding

Guest: Maggy Piers, medical doctors at Helen Joseph. |
Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Guest: Sikonathi MantshatshaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bulelwa Mabasa | Member at President's Land Reform Advisory PanelLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWN |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nomkhita Mona | CEO at SA Post Office |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lirandzu Themba, Police Ministry SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nasreen Rajab-Budlender | Chair at Pan African Bar Association of South Africa (PABASA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kaizer Kganyago/ SIU SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nthakoana Ngatane | Reporter at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Theto Mahlakoana | Reporter at Eyewitness NewsLISTEN TO PODCAST