Stats SA reveals 2021 unemployement rate

Guest: Dr Nthabiseng Moleko | Development Economist at University of Stellenbosch Business School
Guest: Caryn Dolley, Researcher and crime writerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Buang JonesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mark HeywoodLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rebecca Bundhu, feature story journalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sipho "Hotstix" MabuseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Morné Malan - strategic specialist for Solidarity (trade union)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Frank Hinda | Acting General Manager at City of JohannesburgLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mawonga Madolo | National Union of Mineworkers coordinatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sikonathi MantshatshaLISTEN TO PODCAST