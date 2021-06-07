Former Lily Mines employees to recieve financial relief

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:35
role of Theology in modern SA
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Reverend Canon DR VINCENTIA KGABE
DR HLULANI MDINGI, SENIOR LECTURER, DEPARTMENT OF SYSTEMATIC AND HISTORICAL THEOLOGY, UP
Today at 11:05
World of Work- Excuses and Lies for missing work
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- odour on kids
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Marlin McKay - General Practitioner at Goldman Medical Centre
Today at 18:09
GDP figures
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
[PITCHED] U.S. seizes $2.3 mln in bitcoin paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Today at 18:50
Pitched Clover closing its Lichtenburg factory
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - 10 simple rules to follow if you want to be successful in the stock market.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
Today at 20:10
Legal Matter: WILLS
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Alex Simeonides - Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Capital Legacy
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
WATCH: Was it shock? Video of taxi driver running away after accident goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 June 2021 8:59 AM
'R3.2 billion RAF surplus a result of administrative costs reduction' Road Accident Fund CEO Collins Letsoalo talks about how they recorded a historic surplus since 1981. 8 June 2021 7:56 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 3,285 new cases and 89 deaths The Health Department says 1,350,245 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 8 June 2021 6:43 AM
View all Local
'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick. 7 June 2021 6:53 PM
Mkhize a no-show at Parly meeting as pressure mounts over Digital Vibes Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was a no-show at Friday morning’s meeting after receiving legal advice not to appear. 4 June 2021 8:47 AM
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
View all Politics
The next step in FX risk management With the Absa Access Mobile app, businesses can manage their foreign exchange risk on the go, says Aphile Molefe of Absa CIB. 7 June 2021 8:03 PM
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover". 7 June 2021 7:52 PM
Coal miner Thungela Resources – spun from Anglo American – lists on JSE The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews July Ndlovu, CEO at Thungela Resources. 7 June 2021 7:40 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Hard hat saves man's life Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 June 2021 9:00 AM
Zakithi Nkosi Clinic to open specialised oncology ward for kids at Bara Hospital Daphne Nkosi explains that the second phase of the Zakithi Nkosi Clinical Haematology Centre of Excellence will see the paediatric... 7 June 2021 5:42 PM
FlySafair lends helping hand to NPO that helps transport chronically ill kids Local airline, FlySAfair, recently pledged to cover the costs of 320 one-way flights over the next 10 months. 7 June 2021 5:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
View all Sport
Fiona Ramsey shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 7 June 2021 2:18 PM
WATCH: Puerto Rican José Feliciano 1966 cover of Mirriam Makeba's Qongqothwane Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 June 2021 9:21 AM
WATCH: A glimpse of RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series Musicians Lira, Gaston Rivero and Nombulelo Yende talk about their RMB Starlight Classics experience on #702Unplugged. 4 June 2021 3:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 7 June 2021 7:17 PM
'South Africa’s economy is doing better than we all anticipated' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 7 June 2021 6:23 PM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
View all Opinion

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Former Lily Mines employees to recieve financial relief

Former Lily Mines employees to recieve financial relief

7 June 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: Harry Mazibuko | 
  Joseph Mathunjwa | President at Association Of Mineworkers And Construction Union (Amcu) 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Business Unity SA is worried about the impact on SA's economy if Karpowership SA's bid is delayed

7 June 2021 5:36 PM

Guest: Cas Coovadia | CEO at Business Unity SA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Busisiwe Mkhwebane in court to have new parliamentary rules for her removal set aside

7 June 2021 5:08 PM

Guest: Rebecca Sibanda 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First clinic of its kind in South Africa that predominantly focuses on the treatment of different forms of blood disorders

7 June 2021 4:56 PM

Guest: Mrs Daphne Nkosi 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Charity Flying Children Around SA for Medical Care Gets Major Backing

7 June 2021 4:21 PM

Guest: Kirby Gordon | Chief Marketing Officer at Flysafair 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tribute for Shaleen Surtie-Richards

7 June 2021 3:39 PM

Guest: Alister Izobel, Family spokesperson | 
  Chantal Stanfield | Actress at Baxter Theatre 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: OUTA calls for bail to be denied against Iqbal Sharma and former Free State officials accused of being a key money launderer for the Guptas

7 June 2021 3:28 PM

Guest: Adv. Stefanie Fick | Executive Director of the Accountability Division at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma back in Bloemfontein court

7 June 2021 3:23 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane | Reporter at EWN 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fauci calls on China to release medical records of Wuhan lab workers

4 June 2021 5:37 PM

Guest: Prof John Stremlau 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Has Eskom implemented stage 6 load shedding without informing citizens?

4 June 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: Ted Blom | Independent Energy Expert  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'R3.2 billion RAF surplus a result of administrative costs reduction'

Local

Zakithi Nkosi Clinic to open specialised oncology ward for kids at Bara Hospital

Lifestyle

SA screen and stage icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards passes away

Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

Saftu criticises slow pace of SA's COVID-19 vaccine rollout

8 June 2021 9:30 AM

TB Joshua church building collapse: Wife of victim expects R10m in civil claim

8 June 2021 9:22 AM

Parly changed PP's conditions of employment, Mkhwebane lawyer Mpofu tells court

8 June 2021 8:03 AM

