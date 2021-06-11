ANC unpaid staffers unhappy

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:20
Alcoholics Anonymous celebrates 86 years
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Irene F - chairperson of alcoholics anonymous in south africa
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
SA's Government gives up majority stake in state airline to Takatso Consortium
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshepo Mahloele - Chairman at Takatso Consortium
Chris Christodoulou - Aviation & commerce director at Christodoulou & Mavrikis Inc
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File : Rebecca Harrison owner and Director of Lillies & Lust
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rebecca Harrison - Owner and Director at Lillies & Lust
Latest Local
If we are to believe this is a new airline, Gordhan must be transparent - Numsa Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says if mistakes that led to collapse of SAA are forgotten then, new airline is doomed. 11 June 2021 2:44 PM
Gordhan announces Takatso Consortium as new strategic equity partner for SAA Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Friday that Takatso Consortium would own 51% of the airline while governme... 11 June 2021 9:28 AM
ENERGY REFORM: Economy will take a quantum leap into modernisation - Valli Moosa Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair says Ramaphosa worked closely with Mantashe on this deal. 11 June 2021 8:20 AM
View all Local
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement. 10 June 2021 7:09 PM
Jacob Zuma wants acquittal in arms deal case, citing State’s lack of legitimacy In papers filed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the former president insisted lead State prosecutor Billy Downer lacked impart... 10 June 2021 12:48 PM
View all Politics
Department traces R228-million companies fraudulently claimed from UIF for Covid Many workers could not receive Unemployment Insurance Fund aid as employers fraudulently pocketed contributions. 11 June 2021 4:00 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston. 10 June 2021 9:32 PM
View all Business
'I literally live my brand' - Bathu CEO Theo Baloyi on his passion The entrepreneur bug bit Theo Baloyi when he noticed that there was no local brand catering to local sneakerheads and that's when... 11 June 2021 3:18 PM
Men are intimidated by sex toys and think they are being 'replaced' by them According to a study conducted in 2017, South Africans aren't shying away from sex toys. The survey was commissioned by Desiree’,... 11 June 2021 12:10 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
It is not just music, it is a business - Jethro Tait The musician tells Azania Mosaka that songwriting has always been super weird for him; it comes from nowhere and is therapy. 11 June 2021 3:00 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
WATCH: Principal singing 'I will always love you' on graduation day goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 9:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
ANC unpaid staffers unhappy

ANC unpaid staffers unhappy

11 June 2021 3:28 PM

Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

What is the the state of fire hydrants in the city

11 June 2021 5:35 PM

Robert Mulaudzi 

The High court in Pietermaritzburg rules that Ingonyama Trust Board lease programme is unlawful

11 June 2021 5:16 PM

Guest: Sharita Samuel, Attorney and Durban Regional Director (LRC) 

How will the extradition of the Guptas work?

11 June 2021 4:55 PM

Guest: Ulrich Roux | Founder and Managing Director  at Ulrich Roux & Associates 

Transnet reports an increase in cable theft

11 June 2021 4:36 PM

Guest: Mr Marius Bennett | General Manager: Security & Forensics 

Minister Pravin Gordhan makes announcement on the future of SAA

11 June 2021 4:22 PM

Guest: Desmond Latham | Aviation Expert 

Update on Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

11 June 2021 4:14 PM

Bongani Mazibuko | DENOSA Gauteng provincial secretary 

Employment and Labour Minister briefs media on the department’s role and interventions to mitigate worst effects of Covid-19 in the labour market

11 June 2021 3:23 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma 

US buying 500 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for world

10 June 2021 5:32 PM

Guest: simon marks | President and Chief Correspondent of Feature Story News (FSN) | 

Reflecting on Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan and energy crisis with Gold Fields

10 June 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: Martin Preece

Department traces R228-million companies fraudulently claimed from UIF for Covid

Business

If we are to believe this is a new airline, Gordhan must be transparent - Numsa

Local

Coronavirus cases exceed threshold, 100 more deaths recorded

Local

'Everything being done' to find solutions to ANC salaries crisis - Mabe

11 June 2021 5:00 PM

Extradition treaty: SA criminals can run but can't hide, at least not in the UAE

11 June 2021 4:34 PM

Numsa, Sacca accuse DPE of not being transparent over SAA equity partner

11 June 2021 2:56 PM

