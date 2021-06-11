What is the the state of fire hydrants in the city

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
EXPLAINER: Takeaways as President Cyril Ramaphosa moves SA to level 3 Sale of alcohol for off-site consumption has also been adjusted and is now permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday. 15 June 2021 9:08 PM
Ramaphosa moves South Africa to lockdown level 3, four provinces in third wave President Cyril Ramaphosa said since his previous address to the nation just over two weeks ago, the average number of daily new i... 15 June 2021 9:00 PM
KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist As people flock to 'diamond' site to get rich, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tania Marshall from the Geological Society of SA. 15 June 2021 7:25 PM
Duarte apologises to staffers as ANC finally pays May salaries ANC members held a lunchtime picket, where they complained about the late payments of salaries and the non-payments by the party o... 15 June 2021 3:54 PM
Frustrated ANC employees want plan from party to address salary issues Employees at ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, as well as in provincial and regional offices have planned lunchtime pickets after m... 15 June 2021 12:48 PM
President Thabo Mbeki sacks Deputy President Jacob Zuma ... 16 years later Political analyst Aubrey Matshiqi says what mattered then was that Mbeki was seen as the head of a conspiracy against Zuma. 14 June 2021 5:46 PM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
SA economy likely to recover to pre-Covid levels by end of 2022 already - Sarb Bruce Whitfield interviews Rashaad Kassim, Dep. Governor of the SA Reserve Bank, about the improved outlook for economic recovery. 15 June 2021 6:54 PM
YWBN Bank founder: 'We're not putting in money but working to make it a success' Nthabeleng Likotsi says one of the conditions of being granted a licence is to appoint auditors and a board, which they have so fa... 15 June 2021 2:56 PM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company". 14 June 2021 7:27 PM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Watch: Spice girls celebrate 25th anniversary 'Wannabe' with new song Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:42 AM
It is not just music, it is a business - Jethro Tait The musician tells Azania Mosaka that songwriting has always been super weird for him; it comes from nowhere and is therapy. 11 June 2021 3:00 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
What is the the state of fire hydrants in the city

What is the the state of fire hydrants in the city

11 June 2021 5:35 PM

Robert Mulaudzi 


Are medical experts stuggling with sleep especially now during the pandemic

15 June 2021 5:42 PM

Guest:   Dr Karine Scheurermaier | Head of the Sleep Laboratory at the Wits School of Physiology 

Concerns of the low show-up in people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

15 June 2021 5:39 PM

Guest: Meisie Lerutla

Unemployment and desperation increasing human trafficking's in SA

15 June 2021 5:18 PM

Guest: Captain Juanita Wright | National Anti-Human Trafficking Coordinator of The Salvation Army 

My HomeTown: East London with Simthembile Nkunzi

15 June 2021 4:41 PM

Guest: Sithembile Nkunzi 

City power responds to the couple being electrocuted in their Crosby, Johannesburg home

15 June 2021 4:32 PM

Guest: Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson 

Gauteng Hospitals are full and no-one should become complacent

15 June 2021 4:06 PM

Guest: Dr Marlin McKay, who runs his own medical practice in Roodepoort | 

Unions concerned over number of J & J jabs earmarked for teachers

15 June 2021 3:37 PM

Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director  at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa

EWN: ANC staff picket over unfair labour practices

15 June 2021 3:27 PM

Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN 

No bugs on your windscreen is bad news for swallows

14 June 2021 5:30 PM

Guest: Tim Neary, conservationist 

SIU opens investigation into costly Mozambique wall barrier

14 June 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: Kaizer Kganyago/ SIU Spokesperson 

Ramaphosa moves South Africa to lockdown level 3, four provinces in third wave

Local

‘There are no decuplets’ – Family of 'father' Tebogo Tsotetsi issues statement

Local

Will Johnson & Johnson vaccines earmarked for teachers be enough?

Local

FULL SPEECH: Ramaphosa announces SA's move to level 3 lockdown

15 June 2021 9:00 PM

Nightclubs shut as DR Congo hit by third COVID-19 wave

15 June 2021 7:43 PM

Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s application to cross-examine Mokhobo & Carrim denied

15 June 2021 6:43 PM

