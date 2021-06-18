LIVE briefing #VaccineRolloutSA by Acting Minister of Health, Mammoloko Kubayi-Ngubane

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Government calls on SANDF to help Gauteng tackle COVID-19 third wave Gauteng has recorded 7,502 new coronavirus infections in the previous reporting period. 18 June 2021 4:44 PM
Gauteng residents urged to adhere to Covid-19 regulations as infections rise Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News report Kevin Brandt on the briefing by the Health Department on Covid-19. 18 June 2021 1:49 PM
Gauteng residents urged to adhere to Covid-19 regulations as infections rise Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News report Kevin Brandt on the briefing by the Health Department on Covid-19. 18 June 2021 1:49 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa's biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
EFF's lockdown remarks: 'A case must be opened against Malema for incitement' Julius Malema slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa and the slow pace of the rollout, calling for government to incorporate the Russia... 17 June 2021 11:38 AM
We don't know if there was a bidding process for SAA deal - Mbhazima Shilowa Some unions, politicians and experts have cried foul over the SAA deal and have asked a number of questions about it. One of them... 18 June 2021 5:38 PM
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
National Arts Festival to host online & intimate live events to excite audiences Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO, tells John Perlman what attendees can expect at the countrywide programme. 17 June 2021 6:21 PM
Understanding what occupational rent is and how it works Occupational rent is a very important part of a property sales contract, offering protection to both the buyer and seller in case... 17 June 2021 4:15 PM
Getting married to Susan at 17 was the best decision of my life - Bonang Mohale The revered business executive says he was brought up in a township and all the houses looked the same. 17 June 2021 12:16 PM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
Fist fight on plane sparks armrests etiquette debate Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 June 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this' Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplom... 16 June 2021 10:37 AM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
The John Perlman Show
LIVE briefing #VaccineRolloutSA by Acting Minister of Health, Mammoloko Kubayi-Ngubane

LIVE briefing #VaccineRolloutSA by Acting Minister of Health, Mammoloko Kubayi-Ngubane

18 June 2021 3:36 PM

Guest: Mia Malan | Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre


The City of Johannesburg today officially opened the Protea Glen Fire Station.

18 June 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Mlimandlela Ndamase, Mayoral spokesperson

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital to reopen in phases starting next week: Kubayi-Ngubane

18 June 2021 5:27 PM

Guest: Thabo Masebe

Questions arise as to why there is secrecy around who the other SAA bidders are?

18 June 2021 5:06 PM

Guest :Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE

The effect of the lockdown bans on the wine industry

18 June 2021 4:34 PM

Guest: Maryna Calow | Communications Manager of Wines of South Africa and industry spokesperson

Vaccinations of those in the education sector

18 June 2021 4:28 PM

Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp | Public health consultant with the Department of Health

The South African Military Health Service to assist with the Covid emergency in Gauteng

18 June 2021 4:08 PM

Guest: Helmoed Heitman | Military and Defence Analyst

NEHAWU Calls government to have an aggressive COVID-19 educational awareness program targeted at citizens.

18 June 2021 3:28 PM

Guest: Zola Saphetha | NEHAWU General Secretary

EWN: Malusi Gigaba back at state capture commission

18 June 2021 3:22 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane | Reporter at EWN

New study using the MeerKAT radio telescope produces striking image showing a combination of cosmic features never before seen

17 June 2021 5:32 PM

Guest: Fernando Camilo | Chief Scientist at SARAO (SA Radio Astronomy Observatory). 

We don't know if there was a bidding process for SAA deal - Mbhazima Shilowa

Business

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital to reopen in phases. Delays worry Gauteng government

Local

Government calls on SANDF to help Gauteng tackle COVID-19 third wave

Local

Nursing coordinator denies responsibility in Maradona death

18 June 2021 7:50 PM

18 June 2021 7:50 PM

Niger reopens land borders as COVID 'under control'

18 June 2021 7:26 PM

18 June 2021 7:26 PM

IMF urges top polluters to adopt carbon price floor

18 June 2021 6:26 PM

18 June 2021 6:26 PM

