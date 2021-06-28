EWN: Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa testifies at the state capture commission

Streaming issues? Report here
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4. 30 June 2021 7:33 PM
'I knew I've done nothing wrong': Lesufi 'vindicated' by Public Protector report Ray White speaks to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi for reaction on the findings revealing that he was not involved in the pr... 30 June 2021 5:51 PM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
Busisiwe Mkhwebane aligns herself with minority ConCourt judgment on Jacob Zuma The Public Protector was asked about the court’s ruling after releasing reports on the outcomes of a number of investigations by h... 30 June 2021 3:53 PM
Mmusi Maimane: Local govt elections should go ahead as planned The former DA leader has made an oral submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVI... 30 June 2021 2:30 PM
After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021 Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve. 30 June 2021 7:15 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Reserve Bank turns 100: 'We play the role of safety net' during financial crises What is the role of the Reserve Bank in society? Clement Manyathela speaks to Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor and CEO of Prudential... 30 June 2021 11:33 AM
WATCH: Lost dog returns home at 3am and rings doorbell goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 June 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: Learning new skills...19-year-old learning how to swim goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 June 2021 8:31 AM
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4 Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4. 29 June 2021 9:12 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa. 29 June 2021 8:10 PM
The John Perlman Show
EWN: Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa testifies at the state capture commission

EWN: Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa testifies at the state capture commission

28 June 2021 3:45 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter


Netflix

30 June 2021 5:56 PM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen - Editor at MyBroadbrand

Zondo welcomes Zuma’s 15-month sentence

30 June 2021 5:26 PM

Guest: Paul Hoffman- Director of Accountability Now

Mkhwebane releases reports into various investigations

30 June 2021 5:24 PM

Ray White spoke to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi for reaction on the findings revealing that he was not involved in the procurement of a R30 million “express tender” that was awarded in 24 hours.

UJ Research: Mood Swings of South Africans in the last days of June: COVID, Vaccines, Lockdowns and Zuma

30 June 2021 5:03 PM

Guest: Professor Talita Greyling, Wellbeing Economist, University of Johannesburg

Green Light Given For Construction Of World’s Largest Radio Telescope Arrays

30 June 2021 4:35 PM

Guest: Adam Rob | Managing Director at SARAO

The One South Africa Movement’s Mmusi Maimane has differed with medical experts and has called for the local government elections to go ahead as planned

30 June 2021 4:27 PM

Guest: Mmusi Maimane

Doctors show signs of emotional fatigue

30 June 2021 4:04 PM

Guest: Dr Angelique Coetzee | Chairperson at South African Medical Association

State Captue update

30 June 2021 3:33 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist

EWN: Zuma family now rejecting jail sentence

30 June 2021 3:24 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

New data reveals why third wave may be devastating to Gauteng

29 June 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: Dr Karin van den Berg 

'I knew I've done nothing wrong': Lesufi 'vindicated' by Public Protector report

Local

Busisiwe Mkhwebane aligns herself with minority ConCourt judgment on Jacob Zuma

Politics Local

'Vindicated' Zondo says Zuma sentencing reaffirms we’re all equal before the law

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Donors pledge $700 mn to boost jab output by South Africa's Aspen

30 June 2021 7:56 PM

Nzimande: All universities won’t close but exams must be postponed

30 June 2021 7:37 PM

Tsakani: Municipalities with clean audits down from 33 to 27

30 June 2021 7:29 PM

