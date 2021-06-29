My Home Town: Soshanguve with Founder of Kiddo Cool deaodrant Mapula Ramothwala

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Zuma will probably be held up in criminal trials for rest of his life' News24 editor Adriaan Basson retraces where Jacob Zuma's presidency first started to go wrong on The Money Show. 8 July 2021 7:02 PM
Carl Niehaus arrested outside Estcourt Prison where Jacob Zuma incarcerated He was apparently violating COVID-19 regulations as Zuma supporters gathered outside the prison. 8 July 2021 5:37 PM
Professional pastry chef starts home lessons to survive Level 4 lockdown After losing his job, pastry chef Phillimon Ngomani decided to offer his skills as a teacher to those who would like to learn how... 8 July 2021 5:01 PM
View all Local
Thuli Madonsela: Zuma has on many occasions taken our democracy to the brink Mandy Wiener speaks to former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela about Jacob Zuma's arrest. 8 July 2021 1:26 PM
Former president Jacob Zuma arrested, spends first night in custody Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma about what happened in Nkandla last night. 8 July 2021 6:45 AM
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments 'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa. 7 July 2021 6:59 PM
View all Politics
Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments' Insurers are turning their backs on the tourism, hospitality sector says ICA. The Money Show talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler 7 July 2021 8:52 PM
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4. 7 July 2021 7:33 PM
Is China calling a deer a horse? An old Chinese proverb may reveal what the future holds for the most successful economy this century. 7 July 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
It is not ideal to be locked down for so long - Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira The former Springbok star says his parents gave him and his siblings a good foundation in life, ensuring they were educated. 8 July 2021 1:29 PM
DebtBusters: South Africans spend more of their salaries on servicing debt DebtBusters found that people applying for counselling with a take-home pay of over R20,000 per month are spending 60% percent of... 7 July 2021 10:53 AM
WATCH: 'You look beautiful wearing a mask' MEC Mazibuko tells passer-by Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 9:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says Springboks and Lions medical teams and management are now frantic trying to stem the spre... 7 July 2021 2:14 PM
Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach Gavin Hunt had led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League semi-final but the team still gave him the boot and replaced him with form... 7 July 2021 1:49 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: 'The clock must untick itself' Edward Zuma leaves tweeps in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2021 8:32 AM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
WATCH: Ntando Duma drops F-bombs when confronted for using disability parking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Imperial Logistics shares rocket after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all World
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
My Home Town: Soshanguve with Founder of Kiddo Cool deaodrant Mapula Ramothwala

My Home Town: Soshanguve with Founder of Kiddo Cool deaodrant Mapula Ramothwala

29 June 2021 4:35 PM

Guest:Mapula Ramothwala | Founder of Kiddo Cool deaodrant


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Funeral homes overwhelmed as Covid 19 deaths increase

8 July 2021 5:29 PM

Guest: Monageng Legae/ CEO of Sopema Funerals 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Outlining Correctional services processes

8 July 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo | Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: CATA: spike in deadly taxi violence in CT due to disputes around routes

8 July 2021 5:10 PM

Kaylynn Palm | Reporter at EWN 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#PromisesPromises: Military hospitals lie in intensive care as funds go to waste

8 July 2021 4:58 PM

Guest: Erika Gibson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Professional Pastry Chef Starts Home Lessons to Survive Level 4

8 July 2021 4:37 PM

Guest: Phillimon Ngomani 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NIDS-CRAM Wave 5 results - vaccines, hunger, dropout, employment, and mental health

8 July 2021 4:22 PM

Guest: Prof Servaas van der Berg, Professor of Economics at the University of Stellenbosch 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[Property Feature] Choose a bond instead of a car loan (and build your home equity)

8 July 2021 3:58 PM

Guest: Carl Coetzee | CEO at BetterBond 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Zuma Arrest reactions

8 July 2021 3:26 PM

Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: W.H.O briefing on Covid -19 third wave, new variants & vaccine access

8 July 2021 3:21 PM

Kevin Brandt,  Eyewitness News  reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Insurance sector stalls on claims while making superprofits, says hospitality industry

7 July 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Thuli Madonsela: Zuma has on many occasions taken our democracy to the brink

Local Politics

Professional pastry chef starts home lessons to survive Level 4 lockdown

Local

Carl Niehaus arrested outside Estcourt Prison where Jacob Zuma incarcerated

Local

EWN Highlights

Worst of COVID-19 is yet to come for Africa: WHO

8 July 2021 7:46 PM

Criminal case opened after Zuma prison pictures leaked, says DCS

8 July 2021 7:13 PM

Cata, Codeta to sign peace pledge after deadly CT taxi violence, says MEC

8 July 2021 7:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA