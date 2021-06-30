The One South Africa Movement’s Mmusi Maimane has differed with medical experts and has called for the local government elections to go ahead as planned

Guest: Mmusi Maimane
Guest: Karyn Maughan: News24 Legal Journalist:LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Tshepile Tlali: Acting Chairperson of Junior Doctors’ Association of South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Ron Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ilonka Badenhorst from the Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association (WASPA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lucky Lukhele: Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity NetworkLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatana: Minister Lindiwe Zulu briefs media on COVID-19LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mia Lindeque/ EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nkosikhona Duma/ EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Craig Comrie | CEO at ProfmedLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pierre de Vos | Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST