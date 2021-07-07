Long Covid: Returning to work with brain fog and fatigue poses a challenge for employers

Guest: Prof Renata Schoeman Head of the Health Care Leadership at the University of Stellenbosch Business School
Guest: Ace Magashule, Suspended ANC Secretary GeneralLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jonas Ben Sibanyoni, SAHRC CommissionerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mike Shingange, Nehawu's First Deputy PresidentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gavin GreyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mia Malan | Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism CentreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Selby Bokaba, Executive Director, Strategic Communication City of TshwaneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Colonel Thembeka Mbhele | Spokesperson at Kzn Saps |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Monageng Legae/ CEO of Sopema FuneralsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo | Spokesperson at Department of Correctional ServicesLISTEN TO PODCAST