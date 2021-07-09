Transitional trifecta: In one week, the law catches up with Zuma, Magashule and Niehaus clearing the path to state reform

Guest: Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Guest: Andy Du Plessis | Managing Director at FoodForward SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rob Rose | at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of SteinheistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Philip De WetLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng - United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kevin LingsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kaylynn Palm | Reporter at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Professor Daynia Ballot, head of Clinical Medicine at the University of the WitwatersrandLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Karin Van der Merwe, Head of Gauteng general practitioners collaborationLISTEN TO PODCAST