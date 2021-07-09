Transitional trifecta: In one week, the law catches up with Zuma, Magashule and Niehaus clearing the path to state reform

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence. 22 July 2021 8:01 PM
Any food that could be salvaged should be taken to charity - FoodForward SA MD Andy Du Plessis says where the police and SANDF members recover items and they know who they belong to, they will take them bac... 22 July 2021 6:00 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts' On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrest 21 July 2021 7:52 PM
'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives' Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu. 21 July 2021 6:58 PM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one You might be surprised how many businesses are already in space 21 July 2021 7:15 PM
Lockdown has exposed inequality in the schooling system - Prof Jonathan Jansen The Stellenbosch University professor says when we went into hard lockdown last year, the kids in the fancy schools went straight... 22 July 2021 12:08 PM
Twitter user showing acts of kindness with $20 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2021 9:40 AM
WATCH: Ouch! Bride dislocating knee during first dance goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2021 9:17 AM
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
The John Perlman Show
Transitional trifecta: In one week, the law catches up with Zuma, Magashule and Niehaus clearing the path to state reform

9 July 2021 4:56 PM

Guest: Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor  at Daily Maverick 


Retrieved food from looters can be put to better use

22 July 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: Andy Du Plessis | Managing Director at FoodForward SA 

#PromisesPromises: Steinhoff case: going nowhere slowly

22 July 2021 5:10 PM

Guest: Rob Rose |  at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist 

You can now find frozen chips 30% cheaper – because of an administrative bungle

22 July 2021 4:35 PM

Guest: Philip De Wet 

Petition for people with comorbidities vaccinated

22 July 2021 4:25 PM

Guest: Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng - United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health 

REPO RATE UNCHANGED

22 July 2021 4:07 PM

Guest: Kevin Lings 

Ramaphosa among 14 heads of state who may have been hacked

22 July 2021 3:37 PM

Guest:   Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine 

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula to announce a task team of eminent people to deal with taxi violence

22 July 2021 3:27 PM

Kaylynn Palm | Reporter at EWN 

EWN: Jacob Zuma goes home to bury younger brother Michael

22 July 2021 3:21 PM

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter  

Charlotte Maxeke hospital update

21 July 2021 5:58 PM

Guest: Professor Daynia Ballot,  head of Clinical Medicine at the University of the Witwatersrand

What you can expect after a COVID jab

21 July 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Dr Karin Van der Merwe, Head of Gauteng general practitioners collaboration 

Many young people in SA have chronic illnesses and must get jab - UN rapporteur

Local

Eskom implements Stage 2 power cut from 4pm until 9pm tonight

Local

Police stations can still be attacked, second wave of attacks possible - Report

Local

Widespread frost forecast as Gauteng sees one of the coldest nights this decade

22 July 2021 8:17 PM

14 Zimbabweans deported from the UK in quarantine

22 July 2021 7:42 PM

Pick n Pay CEO urges govt to lift alcohol ban to help sustain businesses

22 July 2021 7:21 PM

