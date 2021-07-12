Stats SA data on the average salary for South Africans

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:50
[Analysis] Is SA's security at risk as ANC factional battles play out in security cluster ?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 17:10
What you can expect after a COVID jab
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Karin Van der Merwe, Head of Gauteng general practitioners collaboration
Today at 17:20
Charlotte Maxeke hospital update
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Daynia Ballot, head of Clinical Medicine at the University of the Witwatersrand.
Today at 18:10
Is SA's centre really holding?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
JP Landman - Political & Trend Analyst at ...
Today at 18:12
Dealing with South Africa's Supply Shock
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
SA's food security in crisis?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
Today at 18:48
Thank a Healthcare Worker, Support a Restaurant.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Nceba Ndzwayiba - healthcare worker at Netcare
Today at 19:08
ZOOM -Business Unusual - Space no longer the final frontier, just the next one
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - Skyrocketing food prices - profiteering or something else?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Shapeshifter - Brett Dawson - Founder of Campan and Chairman of Free2Cycle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brett Dawson - Former CEO of Dimension Data and Chairman at Gather Online
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We will export Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to other African countries - Biovac Biovac CEO Dr Morena Makhoana says the contract to distribute more than 100-million doses a year within Africa is a historic trans... 21 July 2021 4:37 PM
Lamola: Those arrested for riots, looting could face terrorism charges He's told Parliament's justice committee that some actions, including the burning of key national installations and the blockading... 21 July 2021 3:33 PM
'Ignoring challenges such as opportunity and finance triggered the riots' The People's Fund CEO and co-founder Luyanda Jafta discusses how entrepreneurs can rebuild South Africa and the Economy. 21 July 2021 3:29 PM
'Ramaphosa's allies are calling for him to fire Mapisa-Nqakula, Ayanda Dlodlo' Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia talks about her opinion piece on the country's security cluster. 21 July 2021 1:26 PM
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Police Minister Cele - I never received the intelligence warning of looting Police Minister Bheki Cele has made a not so veiled accusation that State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo lied when she claimed th... 20 July 2021 3:13 PM
Annual consumer inflation eased to 4.9% in June - Stats SA Stats SA said that the monthly increase in the consumer price index was 0.2% compared May's 0.1%. 21 July 2021 12:16 PM
Can employees be disciplined for criminal acts (eg looting) committed off-duty? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets insight from employment law specialist Bongani Masuku (Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr). 20 July 2021 9:12 PM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
'Focus on the small victories', Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida graduates from Wits Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2021 8:35 AM
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars. 20 July 2021 7:48 PM
WATCH: Baby rescued floating in inflatable ring in Tunisia Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 9:26 AM
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
The John Perlman Show
Stats SA data on the average salary for South Africans

Stats SA data on the average salary for South Africans

12 July 2021 4:56 PM

Guest: Sebastien Alexanderson, CEO of National Debt Advisors 


UCT has just launched an online high school

21 July 2021 4:42 PM

Guest: Rob Paddock,  CEO of Valenture Institute 

One hospital’s Covid-19 diary: 'Every day and night we're dealing with death'

21 July 2021 4:31 PM

Guest: Claire Keeton Senior features writer 

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde calls for more soldiers to be deployed to ensure the safety of Cape Town commuter

21 July 2021 4:09 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government | 

Shelter from the cold: homeless people get refuge from the brutal winter

21 July 2021 3:33 PM

Guest: Leona Pienaar, National CEO of MES 

EWN: Portfolio committee on health - SAHPRA & Acting health Minister vaccine update

21 July 2021 3:26 PM

Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

Biovac to produce Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

21 July 2021 3:20 PM

Guest: Dr. Morena Makhoana | CEO  at BIOVAC 

Unanswered questions after arson attack at Durban pesticide warehouse and toxic air cloud

20 July 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Tony Carnie Freelance Environmental journalist 

IEC set to release report on inquiry into having elections during COVID-19

20 July 2021 5:27 PM

Guest: Janet Love 

EWN: Families of those lost during the unrest speak out

20 July 2021 5:07 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma 

#MyHome Town: Potchefstroom with Boity Thulo

20 July 2021 4:38 PM

Guest: Boity Thulo | Tv Personality And Actress at Celebrity Services Africa 

We will export Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to other African countries - Biovac

Local

'Ramaphosa's allies are calling for him to fire Mapisa-Nqakula, Ayanda Dlodlo'

Politics

Lamola: Those arrested for riots, looting could face terrorism charges

Local

WATCH LIVE: Minister Ntshavheni gives update following unrest in parts of SA

21 July 2021 4:26 PM

One hundred kidnapped villagers freed in Nigeria

21 July 2021 3:20 PM

Law enforcement continue to monitor CT taxi ranks following violence

21 July 2021 2:50 PM

