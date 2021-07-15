Social media tracker

Guest: Stuart Jones, Director of Projects at the Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC), based
Guest: Carol Weaving/ MD of RX AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sifiso Falala , CEO of Plus 94 ResearchLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Empril Matthew/ Associate Partner at Ntiyiso Revenue ConsultingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kim Khumalo, Equal Education ResearcherLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mike Sikani | Spokesperson at South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Roland Hunter
Feriel Haffajee
Thando Khubeka - EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Judge Dennis Davis | Chair at Davis Tax CommitteeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp | Health department's deputy Director-GeneralLISTEN TO PODCAST