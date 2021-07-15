Busa calls for 24-hour curfew, full deployment of army, police and reserve forces

Today at 12:10 Looting suspects expected to appear in courts throughout South Africa. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:15 Road closures as looting suspects head to court. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Xolani Fihla- JMPD spokesperson

125 125

Today at 12:23 Premier Zikalala visits families of victims killed in Phoenix. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:27 Zizi Kodwa visists THEMBOKHWEZI SQUARE and SITE C PLAZA, Khayelitsha, as part of continued efforts by the government to contain violence. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter

125 125

Today at 12:37 Momentum: How should brands respond to Covid-19. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Qhawekazi Mdikane , Momentum Corporate spokesperson

125 125

Today at 12:41 Momentum: How should brands respond to Covid-19. (Cont'd) The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:45 Life Esidimeni inquest continues. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 12:52 Correctional services vaccine program starts. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:56 Yet another week of bitterly cold winter weather, with snowfall for some provinces. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank

125 125