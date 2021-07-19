SACCAWU in KZN riots and looting

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
Charlotte Maxeke radiation oncology section and some theatres back in operation University of the Witwatersrand clinical medicine head Professor Daynia Ballot says one of the biggest problems at the hospital is... 21 July 2021 8:09 PM
'Medical workers are tired and hardly had time to recover from the second wave' Sunday Times senior features writer Claire Keeton says many nurses have shown signs of discouragement and trauma in hospitals. 21 July 2021 5:11 PM
'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts' On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrest 21 July 2021 7:52 PM
'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives' Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu. 21 July 2021 6:58 PM
'Ramaphosa's allies are calling for him to fire Mapisa-Nqakula, Ayanda Dlodlo' Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia talks about her opinion piece on the country's security cluster. 21 July 2021 1:26 PM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one You might be surprised how many businesses are already in space 21 July 2021 7:15 PM
Annual consumer inflation eased to 4.9% in June - Stats SA Stats SA said that the monthly increase in the consumer price index was 0.2% compared May's 0.1%. 21 July 2021 12:16 PM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
'Focus on the small victories', Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida graduates from Wits Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2021 8:35 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
SACCAWU in KZN riots and looting

SACCAWU in KZN riots and looting

19 July 2021 4:24 PM

Guest: Mike Sikani | Spokesperson at South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) 


Charlotte Maxeke hospital update

21 July 2021 5:58 PM

Guest: Professor Daynia Ballot,  head of Clinical Medicine at the University of the Witwatersrand

What you can expect after a COVID jab

21 July 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Dr Karin Van der Merwe, Head of Gauteng general practitioners collaboration 

[Analysis] Is SA's security at risk as ANC factional battles play out in security cluster ?

21 July 2021 5:12 PM

Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN 

UCT has just launched an online high school

21 July 2021 4:42 PM

Guest: Rob Paddock,  CEO of Valenture Institute 

One hospital’s Covid-19 diary: 'Every day and night we're dealing with death'

21 July 2021 4:31 PM

Guest: Claire Keeton Senior features writer 

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde calls for more soldiers to be deployed to ensure the safety of Cape Town commuter

21 July 2021 4:09 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government | 

Shelter from the cold: homeless people get refuge from the brutal winter

21 July 2021 3:33 PM

Guest: Leona Pienaar, National CEO of MES 

EWN: Portfolio committee on health - SAHPRA & Acting health Minister vaccine update

21 July 2021 3:26 PM

Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

Biovac to produce Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

21 July 2021 3:20 PM

Guest: Dr. Morena Makhoana | CEO  at BIOVAC 

Unanswered questions after arson attack at Durban pesticide warehouse and toxic air cloud

20 July 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Tony Carnie Freelance Environmental journalist 

