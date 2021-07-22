REPO RATE UNCHANGED

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:40
ABSA INSIGHTS PODCAST
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:42
Vukani Mngxati: SA Needs to grapple seriously with problems that are delaying economic growth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vukani Mngxati - CEO at Accenture in Africa
Today at 18:49
ZOOM : Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
The problems which will follow if the now complete Medupi starts operating
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World by Ian Goldin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Ian Goldin - Author and Professor of Globalisation and Development at Oxford
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - John Meyer - South African painter.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Meyer - null at painter
Latest Local
'It will be tough for Rea Vaya to remove taxis from the busy Louis Botha Avenue' City of Johannesburg executive director of transport Dorothy Mabuza and journalist Ferial Haffaje discuss why Phase 1c of Rea Vay... 2 August 2021 5:03 PM
Ramaphosa set to return to Zondo Inquiry next week The president will complete his evidence relating to the ANC in his capacity as the current president and former deputy president... 2 August 2021 3:42 PM
About 155,000 people enslaved in SA - Anti-money laundering organisation South African Anti-Money Laundering Integrated Taskforce chairperson Rozanne Gany explained how they go after human traffickers by... 2 August 2021 3:04 PM
Digital Vibes saga legal process may take a very long time to resolve It seems the legal process regarding the controversial Digital vibes tender may take a long time to play out fully. 30 July 2021 5:50 PM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Lockdown, riots interrupted economic recovery - Absa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Miyelani Maluleke, an economist at Absa. 2 August 2021 6:27 PM
Energy department announces hefty fuel price hike for August In a statement released on Saturday, the department said the petrol price will go up by 91 cents per litre for both grades, while... 31 July 2021 9:17 AM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
John Perlman wins best commercial afternoon presenter award 702 Drive host gets the nod at the SA Radio Awards, which aims to recognise and acknowledge outstanding achievements in the countr... 30 July 2021 5:32 PM
Be brave enough to make mistakes and fall - Pearl Thusi on overcoming failure South African entertainer Pearl Thusi chats to Azania Mosaka about how she views failure and the moments in her life where she fai... 30 July 2021 3:37 PM
WATCH: High jumpers in tears as they decide to share gold medal Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 August 2021 8:55 AM
Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock The former Olympian says she really salutes the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic. 30 July 2021 1:31 PM
SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95. 30 July 2021 5:23 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music du... 30 July 2021 3:02 PM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
REPO RATE UNCHANGED

REPO RATE UNCHANGED

22 July 2021 4:07 PM

Guest: Kevin Lings 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Medupi finished — but R201 billion over-budget

2 August 2021 5:24 PM

Guest: Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Four things that count when a South African graduate looks for work

2 August 2021 5:09 PM

Guest; Fenella Somerville 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FNB deploys mobile ATMs as part of rebuilding in KZN and Gauteng communities affected by unrest

2 August 2021 5:04 PM

Guest: Lee-Anne van Zyl, CEO of FNB Points of Presence 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

These charts show how many South Africans plan to emigrate – and why

2 August 2021 4:37 PM

Guest: Brandon De Kock 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Teachers advised to give pupils 'mask break' every two hours

2 August 2021 4:22 PM

Guest: Prof Barry Schoub 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#FixmyJoburg Phase 1c of Rea Vaya which is five years behind schedule.

2 August 2021 4:15 PM

Guest: Dorothy Mabuza Executive Director of Transport. 

          Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor  at Daily Maverick 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deputy President on sick leave

2 August 2021 3:35 PM

Tshidi Madia 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Inquest into deaths of Life Esidimeni patients resumes

2 August 2021 3:26 PM

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Men over 50 not coming to get vaccinated

30 July 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp | Health department's deputy Director-General

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BREAKING NEWS: Shona Ferguson passing

30 July 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: Thato Matuka

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Lockdown, riots interrupted economic recovery - Absa

Business

Riots are result of ANC factional battles, those guilty must be prosecuted - DA

Local

'It will be tough for Rea Vaya to remove taxis from the busy Louis Botha Avenue'

Local

EWN Highlights

Health Dept confident of reaching 300,000 jabs per day

2 August 2021 6:10 PM

Basic Education Dept pleased with school reopening

2 August 2021 5:24 PM

Mkhize, Digital Vibes tender saga set to dominate ANC NWC meeting

2 August 2021 5:08 PM

