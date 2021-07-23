Imported ‘frites’ are now cheaper than South African potato chips

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
IMF nations approve record $650bn to aid virus fight - the bulk of that money might go to rich countries
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:50
Logistic system that works in South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arnoux Mare - Founder at Innovative Solutions Group
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - The Diversified Portfolio for the Rewired Investor”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joseph Busha - Managing Director at JM Busha Investment Group
Latest Local
When will South Africa's internet connection problem be solved? Icasa CEO Willington Ngwepe says it is the responsibility of both the regulator and service providers and that rural areas have be... 3 August 2021 5:41 PM
Some schools going back to the rotational timetable Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka unpacked how some schools are struggling to have pupils back at full capacity due to lockd... 3 August 2021 4:17 PM
BODY ODOUR: 'Human being's natural scent appeals to other human beings' University of the Witwatersrand Department of Otorhinolaryngology head Prof Shivesh Maharaj explained the weird science on how swe... 3 August 2021 3:02 PM
View all Local
I would like the DA and other parties to bring ANC below 50% - John Steenhuisen The Democratic Alliance leader says there is racial scapegoating in KwaZulu-Natal and it is dangerous to paint the Phoenix communi... 3 August 2021 11:39 AM
ANC integrity commission hands report on Mkhize, Digital Vibes to party The commission’s chairperson, George Mashamba has confirmed to Eyewitness News that it met with suspended Health Minister Zweli Mk... 3 August 2021 11:18 AM
Digital Vibes saga legal process may take a very long time to resolve It seems the legal process regarding the controversial Digital vibes tender may take a long time to play out fully. 30 July 2021 5:50 PM
View all Politics
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July. 3 August 2021 2:24 PM
'Implementation of retirement fund access needs to be done with care' Mandy Wiener speaks to Momentum Corporate head of FundsAtWork Nashalin Portrag about access to the retirement funds. 3 August 2021 1:17 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
View all Business
WATCH: University revealing $16M for student fees on graduation day goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 August 2021 9:26 AM
WATCH: So cool! Orangutan tries on sunglasses after visitor dropped them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 August 2021 8:58 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: High jumpers in tears as they decide to share gold medal Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 August 2021 8:55 AM
Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock The former Olympian says she really salutes the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic. 30 July 2021 1:31 PM
SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95. 30 July 2021 5:23 AM
View all Sport
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music du... 30 July 2021 3:02 PM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all World
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
View all Africa
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa. 2 August 2021 7:18 PM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Imported ‘frites’ are now cheaper than South African potato chips

Imported ‘frites’ are now cheaper than South African potato chips

23 July 2021 4:36 PM

Guest: Willie Jacobs, CEO of potatoes SA 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Cricket SA's Hearings On Racism : Former Cricket SA CEO Thabang Moroe

3 August 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Hloni Mtimkulu ,eNCA sports reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Local Elections date announce: What Parties will be doing.

3 August 2021 5:20 PM

Guest: Ashley Sauls, Patriotic Alliance Johannesburg Mayoral Candidate 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bandwidth within parts of South Africa

3 August 2021 5:10 PM

Guest: Willington Ngwape/ CEO of ICASA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#MyHome Town: Rustenburg , Paardekraal ext 3 with Sharlote Mogomotsi Mosimane

3 August 2021 4:29 PM

Guest: Charlotte Mosimane, founder of Crystal Clear Bar Water Holdings 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Who will replace Geoff Makhubo?

3 August 2021 4:22 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mango staff and public enterprises dept meet in court today

3 August 2021 4:05 PM

Guest:Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi | President  at South African Cabin Crew Association 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Some schools are not at full capacity yet

3 August 2021 3:36 PM

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Death toll in Phoenix violence has risen to 36

3 August 2021 3:22 PM

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medupi finished — but R201 billion over-budget

2 August 2021 5:24 PM

Guest: Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Four things that count when a South African graduate looks for work

2 August 2021 5:09 PM

Guest; Fenella Somerville 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

When will South Africa's internet connection problem be solved?

Local

Jolidee Matongo the frontrunner to become Johannesburg mayor

Local

'A family friend lost his healthy father after he took a COVID-19 vaccine'

Local

EWN Highlights

‘One Indian, one bullet’: Jackie Shandu's incitement case postponed

3 August 2021 5:27 PM

Cele: 112 illegal firearms discovered in Phoenix following unrest

3 August 2021 4:27 PM

Half of EU vaccinated as COVID returns to China's Wuhan

3 August 2021 4:18 PM

