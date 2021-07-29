Portfolio Committee on Police

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
The Series - Small businesses are the answer! We are asking the wrong questions (episode 2 )
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Luyanda Jafta
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - TransUnion Q2 2021 SA Vehicle Pricing Index - Latest Lockdowns and Civil Unrest Could Stunt Auto Industry’s ‘Green Shoots’
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Kriben Reddy - Head of Auto at Transunion
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Raising bonuses for Olympic medalists
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keith McLachlan - Investment Officer at Integral Asset Management
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Group benefits are a cost-effective way of delivering benefits - Momentum Mandy Wiener talks to Momentum Corporate head of group insurance Rudi van Rooyen. 10 August 2021 2:02 PM
Is Johannesburg’s air quality compromised? Air quality, climate change, environment and infrastructure director Lebo Molefe says there are interventions such as providing pe... 10 August 2021 1:50 PM
'It is important to keep a paper trail on those who bully you at the workplace' Labour law expert Natasha Moni discussed the best ways of dealing with bullying at the workplace. 10 August 2021 12:07 PM
View all Local
Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg Jolidee Matongo was the only candidate who was nominated for the position. 10 August 2021 11:37 AM
Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga says the National Treasury is not a space where an individual can go and make decis... 6 August 2021 1:31 PM
New ministers for health, finance and defence as Ramaphosa rings the changes President Cyril Ramaphosa says they are doing away with the ministry of state security and placing political responsibility for th... 5 August 2021 9:59 PM
View all Politics
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink. 9 August 2021 6:54 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Four-year-old boy goes viral for eating healthy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 August 2021 9:36 AM
WATCH: 'It's not inside, it's on top' Cremora remakes iconic ad Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 August 2021 9:17 AM
Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services. 9 August 2021 6:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
SA Rugby set to defend itself and Rassie over World Rugby misconduct charges Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says it's very tricky because the video was intended for World Rugby officials Joe Schmidt and... 4 August 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
By owning your success, you’re one step away from making it unstoppable Book your digi-seat at this year’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess workshop series and, get tools and advice to make your success unstoppable. 6 August 2021 12:17 PM
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Portfolio Committee on Police

Portfolio Committee on Police

29 July 2021 4:25 PM

Guest:Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent. 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Women in STEM with specific focus on engineering. Gender equity in the workplace.

9 August 2021 5:56 PM

Guest: Prof Deborah Blaine,  Associate Professor, Mechanical & Mechatronic Engineering 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom confirms an explosion at the Medupi Power Station

9 August 2021 5:29 PM

Guest: Chris Yelland 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom confirms an explosion at the Medupi Power Station

9 August 2021 5:21 PM

Guest: Sikhonathi Mantshantsha | Spokesperson  at Eskom 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Men in Black Doeks Launch Women’s Day Campaign Against GBV

9 August 2021 4:59 PM

Guest: Mordecai Ndlovu, Founder, Men in Black Doeks 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SASCOC: Olympic medalists Schoenmaker, Buitendag wont be receiving bonuses

9 August 2021 4:42 PM

Guest: Wayne Riddin 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A teacher who leads - what sets her apart?

9 August 2021 4:28 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#NOTINMYNAME rejects t right to appeal recently granted by the Supreme Court of Appeal to Dros rapist Nicolas Ninow

9 August 2021 4:05 PM

Guest: Themba Masango,  Not In My Name secretary-general 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Parliament to conduct its own inquiry into intelligence failures during anarchy

9 August 2021 3:34 PM

Guest: Jasmine Opperman | Independent security expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#NoCauseForCelebration Women's Day Protest

9 August 2021 3:30 PM

Guest: Lee Anne, Co founder of the embrace project 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: President Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day keynote address

9 August 2021 3:20 PM

Kevin Brandt,  Eyewitness News  reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Is Johannesburg’s air quality compromised?

Local

Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg

Politics Local

At this point I don't have details on SANDF deployment at SABC - Gungubele

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC caucus welcomes Mapisa-Nqakula’s National Assembly Speaker nomination

10 August 2021 1:55 PM

Medupi blast seems like an industrial accident - UCT academic

10 August 2021 12:56 PM

Mom says 10 hours after son died in fire, authorities yet to respond

10 August 2021 12:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA