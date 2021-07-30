BREAKING NEWS: Shona Ferguson passing

Streaming issues? Report here
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Latest Local
From mechanical engineer to bespoke furniture maker, meet Busisiwe Serongwa Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to co-founder of SeroCreationz & SC Furn Busisiwe Serongwa about how she changed her business model duri... 14 August 2021 10:53 AM
Change to electricity regulations are hoped to help end power woes The amendment to the Electricity Regulation Act will allow independent power producers to generate up to 100MW of power. 14 August 2021 9:58 AM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency. 12 August 2021 12:58 PM
State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned... 12 August 2021 12:54 PM
Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he’s move... 12 August 2021 11:58 AM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand 'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green). 12 August 2021 8:32 PM
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid. 12 August 2021 7:48 PM
'Many of our social ills are due to absent fathers' Migrant labour, divorce and many other factors contribute to absentee fathers. 13 August 2021 11:43 AM
Is Friday the 13th a superstition? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 9:13 AM
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 8:30 AM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Why umbrella funds make so much sense Umbrella funds could be the best option for those hit the hardest by the pandemic. 12 August 2021 3:01 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
The John Perlman Show
BREAKING NEWS: Shona Ferguson passing

BREAKING NEWS: Shona Ferguson passing

30 July 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: Thato Matuka


A month since the looting of Diepkloof Square- How is the rebuilding going?

13 August 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Advocate Mzie Yawa 

Reporting adverse vaccine reactions

13 August 2021 5:21 PM

Guest: Prof Hannelie Meyer,  head of the SA Vaccination and Immunisation Centre (Savic) at Sefako Makgatho University  

Paying tribute to Dan Sechaba Montsitsi

13 August 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Seth Mazibuko 

How Reliable Are Weather Forecasts?

13 August 2021 4:56 PM

Guest: Professor Francois Engelbrecht,  Prof of Climatology at Wits University's school  of Geography, Archeology and Environmental Studies. 

Parliament has agreed to hear oral submissions from actors regarding amendments to The Performance Protection Act and Copyright Act

13 August 2021 4:32 PM

Guest: Jack Devnarain- actor and chair of SAGA 

Gauteng has already had 10 0 000 applications for Grade 8

13 August 2021 4:23 PM

Guest: Panyaza Lesufi 

Autombile association calls Gautrain extension unacceptable

13 August 2021 3:59 PM

Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association Of Sa (Aa) | 

EWN: National assembly rules committee provide direction on inquiry into PPs impeachment

13 August 2021 3:24 PM

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Correspondent. 

EWN: Gauteng premier & health MEC assess mining sector employer- based vaccination sites

13 August 2021 3:19 PM

Veronica Mokhoali/ EWN Reporter 

Justice Services Commission agrees to rehold Concourt judge interviews

12 August 2021 6:07 PM

John Perlman speaks to Executive Secretary of CASAC, Lawson Naidoo on JSC agreeing to re-interview candidates for the ConCourt judge positions 

Change to electricity regulations are hoped to help end power woes

[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die

Icy weather and rain as two winter systems sweep through the country

Bloemfontein school closed temporarily to stem COVID-19 infections

14 August 2021 1:49 PM

Taliban close in on Kabul as US ramps up Afghan evacuations

14 August 2021 12:53 PM

Mangaung DA raises concerns over ANC mayoral elect

14 August 2021 12:43 PM

