Teachers advised to give pupils 'mask break' every two hours

The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 14:05
A Masterclass on Covid 19 Vaccines
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Helen Rees
Today at 18:13
Cyril Ramaphosa testimony at the state capture commission as former deputy president of the ruling party
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Nedbank interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - the next disruption is targeting drunk drivers.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - homeowners insurance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
Meet new Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo’s MMCs Matongo, an African National Congress (ANC) member and the former finance MMC in the metro, replaces Geoff Makhubo, who died of CO... 11 August 2021 12:53 PM
ANC must decide that we're now going to take corruption seriously - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa appears before the state capture inquiry in his capacity as the African National Congress leader. 11 August 2021 11:51 AM
WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to the state capture inquiry for the first day of his scheduled two-day testimony 11 August 2021 9:13 AM
View all Local
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money' To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money Show 10 August 2021 7:16 PM
Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg Jolidee Matongo was the only candidate who was nominated for the position. 10 August 2021 11:37 AM
Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga says the National Treasury is not a space where an individual can go and make decis... 6 August 2021 1:31 PM
View all Politics
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero. 10 August 2021 8:39 PM
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald. 10 August 2021 7:40 PM
View all Business
Tweet by a service provider being told to double her rate goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2021 9:01 AM
New Zealand police reunite woman with stolen ring after 30 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2021 8:48 AM
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
View all Sport
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
By owning your success, you’re one step away from making it unstoppable Book your digi-seat at this year’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess workshop series and, get tools and advice to make your success unstoppable. 6 August 2021 12:17 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Teachers advised to give pupils 'mask break' every two hours

Teachers advised to give pupils 'mask break' every two hours

2 August 2021 4:22 PM

Guest: Prof Barry Schoub 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Eskom suspends workers for Medupi explosion

10 August 2021 5:36 PM

Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Messi leaves Barcelona

10 August 2021 5:24 PM

Guest: John Carlin 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Education opens online registrations for Grade 8s in the public

10 August 2021 5:01 PM

Guest: Edward Mosuwe | Acting Head Of Curriculum at Department Of Education

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA to send 100 firefighters to assist with raging wildfires in Canada

10 August 2021 4:52 PM

Guest: Trevor Abrahams, Managing director of the Working on Fire programme 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Red list status harming tourism

10 August 2021 4:22 PM

Guest:   David Frost | CEO at Satsa, the representative body of inbound tourism to South Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First batch of 1.5 million #JnJ doses expires today

10 August 2021 4:09 PM

Guest: Mia Malan | Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unisa students start petition for university to release their certificates

10 August 2021 3:29 PM

Guest: Odette Jones,  current student at Unisa awaiting her certificate

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Johannesburg council elects ANC’s Jolidee Matongo as new mayor

10 August 2021 3:24 PM

Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Women in STEM with specific focus on engineering. Gender equity in the workplace.

9 August 2021 5:56 PM

Guest: Prof Deborah Blaine,  Associate Professor, Mechanical & Mechatronic Engineering 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom confirms an explosion at the Medupi Power Station

9 August 2021 5:29 PM

Guest: Chris Yelland 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture inquiry

Local

ANC must decide that we're now going to take corruption seriously - Ramaphosa

Local

Meet new Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo’s MMCs

Local

EWN Highlights

DA to legally oppose IEC’s bid to postpone local govt elections

11 August 2021 1:48 PM

Meet new Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo’s MMCs

11 August 2021 12:53 PM

If you captured Treasury, then you've captured the entire state - Ramaphosa

11 August 2021 12:35 PM

