Teachers advised to give pupils 'mask break' every two hours

Guest: Prof Barry Schoub
Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: John CarlinLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Edward Mosuwe | Acting Head Of Curriculum at Department Of EducationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Trevor Abrahams, Managing director of the Working on Fire programmeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: David Frost | CEO at Satsa, the representative body of inbound tourism to South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mia Malan | Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism CentreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Odette Jones, current student at Unisa awaiting her certificateLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Deborah Blaine, Associate Professor, Mechanical & Mechatronic EngineeringLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris YellandLISTEN TO PODCAST