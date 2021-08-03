Bandwidth within parts of South Africa

Guest: Willington Ngwape/ CEO of ICASA
Guest: Paseka Letsatsi | Head of Communications at Sassa (South African Social Security Agency)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jordan Butler, Mango Pilot Association chair |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Faranaaz Veriava head of the education rights programme at SECTION27LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ray White speaks the Acting Vice Principal for teaching and learning, Prof Veronica McKay about issues faced by UNISA students when it comes to receiving their qualification certificates.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Duma Gqubule | Economics & Founder at Centre for Economic Development and TransformationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Thando KubhekaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Colonel Athlenda Mathe | National spokesperson at SapsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Jarrad Wright CSIR Principal EngineerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi | Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the WitwatersrandLISTEN TO PODCAST