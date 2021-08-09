EWN: Parliament to conduct its own inquiry into intelligence failures during anarchy

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa appears before the Zondo Commission in his capacity as the Deputy President of the Country.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa appears before the Zondo Commission in his capacity as the Deputy President of the Country.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:15
CRL Rights Commission facilitates mediation and conflict resolution among the affected communities after SA's Civil Unrest.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi inspects affected businesses and engage with employers and employees post unrest in Gauteng.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Today at 12:37

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education undertake oversight visits to Gauteng schools that were vandalised during last month's public unrest.

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 18:15
ZOOM MTN interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CEO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus : Business Valuation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Looking at reliable ways to invest in big trends without taking excessive risk?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Ramaphosa not aware of Gigaba being in the Guptas' pockets President Cyril Ramaphosa told the commission that it was not necessarily unusual that Malusi Gigaba was promoted from being a dep... 12 August 2021 10:29 AM
Duarte criticises Zuma for having meetings outside of ANC, govt structures The African National Congress (ANC)'s deputy secretary-general of the governing party said that Wednesday’s session was the first... 12 August 2021 9:21 AM
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry President Ramphosa continues answering questions related to state capture in his capacity as deputy president and president of SA. 12 August 2021 9:05 AM
Ramaphosa: I worked with others in the executive to resist state abuses President Cyril Ramaphosa told the Zondo Commission that he chose to stay to try and fix things from within. 12 August 2021 8:33 AM
In hindsight, it was right move to stay on under Zuma - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa said that there were five options available to those opposed to the state capture network during Jacob Z... 12 August 2021 7:58 AM
Ramaphosa: We should have been much more active in enforcing accountability President Cyril Ramaphosa made major concessions at the state capture commission of inquiry as it blasted Cabinet and the African... 12 August 2021 7:00 AM
Nedbank resumes dividend but lowers growth outlook due to riots, Covid 3rd wave Earnings are up 148% year-on-year, but still lag 2019. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown about Nedbank's interim results. 11 August 2021 8:33 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
Making cars the traffic cop Could we solve the most common traffic violations by making our vehicles the law enforcer 11 August 2021 7:15 PM
WATCH: Man throws axe at victim's windshield during road rage Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2021 9:35 AM
WATCH: Emirates Airline new ad shot on top of the Burj Khalifa goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2021 9:23 AM
Tweet by a service provider being told to double her rate goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2021 9:01 AM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
EWN: Parliament to conduct its own inquiry into intelligence failures during anarchy

EWN: Parliament to conduct its own inquiry into intelligence failures during anarchy

9 August 2021 3:34 PM

Guest: Jasmine Opperman | Independent security expert 


[Wrap of the day 1] President Cyril Ramaphosa testifying at Zondo Commission

11 August 2021 5:38 PM

Guest: Ongama Mtimka 

Court demands detailed medical record from Jacob Zuma’s doctors

11 August 2021 5:06 PM

Guest: Ulrich Roux | Founder and Managing Director  at Ulrich Roux & Associates 

DTI plans to assist businesses rebuild following the unrest

11 August 2021 5:01 PM

Guest: Susan Mangole, Acting Deputy Director General of industrial financing at DTI 

New Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo

11 August 2021 4:37 PM

Guest: Jolidee Matongo,  Mayor of Joburg  

[SAMSUNG CROSSING] AZANIA MOSAKA GALAXY

11 August 2021 3:36 PM

Guest: Azania Mosaka | Presenter at The Azania Mosaka Show 

President Ramaphosa Appears At State Capture Inquiry

11 August 2021 3:26 PM

Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist  

Eskom suspends workers for Medupi explosion

10 August 2021 5:36 PM

Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson

Messi leaves Barcelona

10 August 2021 5:24 PM

Guest: John Carlin 

Gauteng Education opens online registrations for Grade 8s in the public

10 August 2021 5:01 PM

Guest: Edward Mosuwe | Acting Head Of Curriculum at Department Of Education

SA to send 100 firefighters to assist with raging wildfires in Canada

10 August 2021 4:52 PM

Guest: Trevor Abrahams, Managing director of the Working on Fire programme 

Trending

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry

Local

Special Tribunal recovers R4 billion lost to corruption, fraud

Local

ANC must decide that we're now going to take corruption seriously - Ramaphosa

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa not aware of Gigaba being in the Guptas' pockets

12 August 2021 10:29 AM

Action SA: Many businesses signing up for lawsuit against Ramaphosa, Cele, ANC

12 August 2021 10:13 AM

Mkhize to get chance to tell his side of Digital Vibes story - Special Tribunal

12 August 2021 9:49 AM

